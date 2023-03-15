Finnish Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.palloliitto.fi

Address

Urheilukatu 5,

P.O. Box 191,

00250 HELSINKI

Finland

Contact

Phone: +358-9/742 151

Email:palloliitto@palloliitto.fi

Organisation

President

Ari LAHTI

Vice President

Kaarlo KANKKUNEN

Katri MATTSSON

General Secretary

Marco CASAGRANDE

Treasurer

Jonna VAARNANEN

Media And Communication Manager

Taru NYHOLM

Technical Director

Aki HYRYLAINEN

National Coach Men

Markku KANERVA

National Coach Women

Marko SALORANTA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Petteri KARI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Johan HOLMQVIST

Referee Coordinator

Johan HOLMQVIST

Futsal Coordinator

Jyrki FILPPU

Finland Ranking

Finland Men's Ranking
Finland Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
58
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23
59
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44
60
Finland
Finland
Finland
1401.31
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58
26
Russia
Russia
Russia
1716.96
27
Finland
Finland
Finland
1701.52
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75
29
Poland
Poland
Poland
1675.85

15 Mar 2024

Preparations for the 73rd FIFA Congress take place at the BK Arena on 12 March 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.
FIFA Organisation
FIFA continues dialogue with UEFA Working Group on Human Rights
15 Mar 2023
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during meeting with Finnish Football Association President Ari Lahti (R) at FIFA Paris Office on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Coach development focus as FIFA President meets Finnish FA counterpart
1 Mar 2023
FIFA Fan Award Nominees
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2021
The Best FIFA Fan Award: nominees in focus
3 Dec 2021
Foto Manuel Geisser 22.10.2021 Zürich : Letzigrund Stadion Zürich Saison 2021/2022 Herren Fussball Frauen WM Qualifikation Schweiz - Rumänien Torjubel Coumba Sow - Svenja Fölmli (Schweiz) *** Photo Manuel Geisser 22 10 2021 Zurich Letzigrund Stadion Zurich Season 2021 2022 Men Football Women World Cup Qualification Switzerland Romania Goal celebration Coumba Sow Svenja Fölmli Switzerland
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Patterns emerge as European qualifying reaches midway point
23 Nov 2021
11.10.2019 Uefa Qualifiers 2020 Portugal - Luxemburg v.l., Portugal s Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Torjubel, Goal celebration, celebrate the goal Foto: Joaquim Ferreira
FIFA World Cup™
Six sharpshooters leading the way
17 Oct 2021
