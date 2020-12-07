Gibraltar Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.gibraltarfa.com
Address
7.01b World Trade Center,
GX11 1AA Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Contact
Phone: +350/200 42941
Email:info@gibraltarfa.com
Fax: +350/200 42211
President
Michael LLAMAS
Vice President
Paul LYON
General Secretary
Ivan ROBBA
Treasurer
Nathan PAYAS
Media And Communication Manager
Steven GONZALEZ
National Coach Men
Julio RIBAS
National Coach Women
Scott WISEMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Paul GRECH
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Adrian BACARISA
Referee Coordinator
Adrian BACARISA
Futsal Coordinator
Desi CURRY
Gibraltar Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
Updates from the Gibraltar Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.