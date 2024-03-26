Croatian Football Federation
Information
Official Sitewww.hns.family
Address
Ulica grada Vukovara 269A,
10000 ZAGREB
Croatia
Contact
Phone: +385-1/236 1555
Email:international@hns.family
Fax: +385-1/244 1501
President
Marijan KUSTIC
Senior Vice President
Ante VUCEMILOVIC-SIMUNOVIC
Vice President
Damir MISKOVIC
Mario SMODLAKA
Nenad CRNKO
Slavko PRISCAN
General Secretary
Tomislav SVETINA
Treasurer
Ruzica BAJRIC
Media And Communication Manager
Tomislav PACAK
Technical Director
Stipe PLETIKOSA
National Coach Men
Zlatko DALIC
National Coach Women
Nenad GRACAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bruno MARIC
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Igor PRISTOVNIK
Referee Coordinator
Igor PRISTOVNIK
Futsal Coordinator
Boris DURLEN
Croatia Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
8
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
1718.82
10
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
57
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
59
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
60
Greece
Greece
1416.52
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Croatian Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.