Croatian Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.hns.family

Address

Ulica grada Vukovara 269A,

10000 ZAGREB

Croatia

Contact

Phone: +385-1/236 1555

Email:international@hns.family

Fax: +385-1/244 1501

Organisation

President

Marijan KUSTIC

Senior Vice President

Ante VUCEMILOVIC-SIMUNOVIC

Vice President

Damir MISKOVIC

Mario SMODLAKA

Nenad CRNKO

Slavko PRISCAN

General Secretary

Tomislav SVETINA

Treasurer

Ruzica BAJRIC

Media And Communication Manager

Tomislav PACAK

Technical Director

Stipe PLETIKOSA

National Coach Men

Zlatko DALIC

National Coach Women

Nenad GRACAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bruno MARIC

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Igor PRISTOVNIK

Referee Coordinator

Igor PRISTOVNIK

Futsal Coordinator

Boris DURLEN

Croatia Ranking

Croatia Men's Ranking
Croatia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
8
Spain
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
Italy
1718.82
10
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
57
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
59
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
60
Greece
Greece
Greece
1416.52
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic in New York, United States of America on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President talks football with Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Achraf Dari of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
World Ranking
Morocco, Senegal and Brazil feats mark 2022 FIFA Ranking highlights
MADINA, GUINEA – MAY 25: A general view during the FIFA Championnes Guinée on May 25, 2022 in Madina, Guinea. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Japanese and Croatian youth development connected by FIFA Forward
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 08: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and Croatian Football Federation President Marijan Kustic (L) meet at FIFA Paris offices on September 8, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President hosts Croatian Football Federation leadership
MADINA, GUINEA – MAY 25: A general view during the FIFA Championnes Guinée on May 25, 2022 in Madina, Guinea. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
FIFA Organisation
FIFA Forward contributes to successful U-15 tournament in Croatia