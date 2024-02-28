Danish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.dbu.dk
Address
DBU Allé 1,
2605 BRONDBY
Denmark
Contact
Phone: +45-43/262 222
Email:dbu@dbu.dk
Fax: +45-43/262 245
Organisation
President
Jesper MOLLER
Vice President
Bent CLAUSEN
Thomas CHRISTENSEN
General Secretary
Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN
Media And Communication Manager
Jakob HOYER
Technical Director
Peter MOLLER
National Coach Men
Kasper HJULMAND
National Coach Women
Lars SONDERGAARD
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Michael JOHANSEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tine PLEIDRUP
Referee Coordinator
Natasja LEANDER
Futsal Coordinator
Anders FRIIS
Denmark Ranking
Denmark Men's Ranking
Denmark Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
1554.82
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36
14
Italy
Italy
1852.28
15
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Danish Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
28 Feb 2024
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Danish dynamite driving devotees Down Under
27 Jul 2023