Danish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.dbu.dk

Address

DBU Allé 1,

2605 BRONDBY

Denmark

Contact

Phone: +45-43/262 222

Email:dbu@dbu.dk

Fax: +45-43/262 245

Organisation

President

Jesper MOLLER

Vice President

Bent CLAUSEN

Thomas CHRISTENSEN

General Secretary

Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN

Media And Communication Manager

Jakob HOYER

Technical Director

Peter MOLLER

National Coach Men

Kasper HJULMAND

National Coach Women

Lars SONDERGAARD

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Michael JOHANSEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tine PLEIDRUP

Referee Coordinator

Natasja LEANDER

Futsal Coordinator

Anders FRIIS

Denmark Ranking

Denmark Men's Ranking
Denmark Women's Ranking
Men
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
Australia
1554.82

15 Feb 2024

Women
Women
RKTeamTotal Points
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36
14
Italy
Italy
Italy
1852.28
15
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79

15 Mar 2024

