Malta Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.mfa.com.mt

Address

Millennium Stand,

Floor 2,

National Stadium,

ATD 4000 TA'QALI

Malta

Contact

Phone: +356-23/386 000

Email:info@mfa.com.mt

Fax: +356-23/386 900

Organisation

President

Bjorn VASSALLO

Vice President

Adrian CASHA

Ludovico MICALLEF

Matthew PARIS

General Secretary

Angelo CHETCUTI

Treasurer

Ivan MIZZI

Kurt LOPORTO

Media And Communication Manager

Kevin AZZOPARDI

Technical Director

Michele MARCOLINI

National Coach Men

Michele MARCOLINI

National Coach Women

Manuela TESSE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alan SANT

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alan SANT

Referee Coordinator

Charles AGIUS

Futsal Coordinator

Mark MARLOW

Malta Ranking

Malta Men's Ranking
Malta Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
950.99

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12
87
Malta
Malta
Malta
1253.52
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Malta Football Association

Updates from the Malta Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting with Malta Football Association President Bjorn Vassallo (R) at FIFA Paris Office on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Organisation
FIFA President holds discussions with Maltese counterpart
27 Feb 2023
RABAT MALTA - JUNE 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino takes part in a morning football Activity at Salinos Ground in Valletta, Malta iin the attendance of Clifton Grima, Minister of Education/Parl. Sec Sport & Youths and Justine Caruana, Education Minister on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA President cherishes past and looks Forward on visit to Malta
18 Jun 2021
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd L) talks to Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela (R) ahead of their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: Clifton Grima (2nd L) , Parliamentary Secretary for Youth & Spor, Malta Prime Minster Robert Abela (L), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd LC) and Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo (C) during their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd L) with Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela (R) ahead of their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: Clifton Grima (L) , Parliamentary Secretary for Youth & Spor, Malta Prime Minster Robert Abela (2nd L), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd R) and Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo (R) ahead of their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
+11
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Malta
18 Jun 2021
BREDA, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 27: Rose Lavelle of USA celebrates with teammate Christen Press after scoring her team's first goal during the International Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USA Women at Rat Verlegh Stadion on November 27, 2020 in Breda, Netherlands. Sporting stadiums around Netherlands remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Malta join the party, USA stay top
18 Dec 2020
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
Maltas Ryan Camenzuli R puts in his cross during the UEFA Nations League qualifying soccer match between Malta and Andorra at the National Stadium, Ta Qali, Malta on 14 November 2020. Malta v Andorra MLT_F_20
World Ranking
Six steps forward for Malta
The FIFA World Cup Trophy 2020-10-22 14:47:52
Tournaments
UEFA preliminary draw for FIFA World Cup 2022™ to take centre stage on 7 December
Malta vs England 1971
About Us
Malta’s long history with the beautiful game
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - SEPTEMBER 01: Thomas Delaney of Denmark celebrates scoring the first goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Denmark and Poland at Parken Stadion on September 1, 2017 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Andrew Halseid-Budd/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Late strikes abound as second-placed sides jostle
Leigh Griffiths of Scotland celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and England at Hampden Park National Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Tournaments
Scots' free-kick hero eyes another miracle
VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Players of USA celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Final between USA and Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Race to France 2019 takes shape in Europe