Malta Football Association
Official Sitewww.mfa.com.mt
Address
Millennium Stand,
Floor 2,
National Stadium,
ATD 4000 TA'QALI
Malta
Phone: +356-23/386 000
Email:info@mfa.com.mt
Fax: +356-23/386 900
Organisation
President
Bjorn VASSALLO
Vice President
Adrian CASHA
Ludovico MICALLEF
Matthew PARIS
General Secretary
Angelo CHETCUTI
Treasurer
Ivan MIZZI
Kurt LOPORTO
Media And Communication Manager
Kevin AZZOPARDI
Technical Director
Michele MARCOLINI
National Coach Men
Michele MARCOLINI
National Coach Women
Manuela TESSE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alan SANT
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alan SANT
Referee Coordinator
Charles AGIUS
Futsal Coordinator
Mark MARLOW
Malta Ranking
Malta Men's Ranking
Malta Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12
87
Malta
Malta
1253.52
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
15 Mar 2024
+11
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Malta
18 Jun 2021