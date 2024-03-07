French Football Association

French Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fff.fr

Address

87,

Boulevard de Grenelle,

75738 PARIS CEDEX 15

France

Contact

Phone: +33/144 3173 00

Email:secretariatgeneral@fff.fr

Fax: +33/144 3173 73

Organisation

President

Philippe DIALLO

General Secretary

Jean-Francois VILOTTE

Treasurer

Aline RIERA

Media And Communication Manager

Alexandre CHAMORET

Technical Director

Hubert FOURNIER

National Coach Men

Didier DESCHAMPS

National Coach Women

Herve RENARD

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eric BORGHINI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Antony GAUTIER

Referee Coordinator

Antony GAUTIER

Futsal Coordinator

Patrick PION

France Ranking

France Men's Ranking
France Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
1
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
France
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
1
Spain
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
Germany
2005.24

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the French Football Association

Updates from the French Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Kylian Mbappe of France is congratulated by team-mates Marcus Thuram and Theo Hernandez (R) after scoring his side's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stephen McCarthy/FIFA)
Commercial
Groupe M6 awarded free-to-air media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in France
7 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
28 Feb 2024
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Artists of Fuerza Bruta perform on the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Obelisco monument on October 06, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024
Paris to host Olympic Football Tournaments draw on 20 March
23 Feb 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 08: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, speaks during the 48th UEFA Ordinary Congress Meeting at Maison De La Mutualite on February 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino calls on European member associations to work with FIFA in “united way” to stop racism
8 Feb 2024
Related Stories
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Commercial
Tender process opens in France for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™
Panama's players celebrate their victory during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg football match against Costa Rica at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, on November 20, 2023. (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina peerless, Panama buoyant
The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best Awards
Finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 confirmed
FRANCE, PARIS - NOVEMBER 07: A general view during the FIFA Marketing Workshop on November 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
Member Associations
Fan experience central theme at FIFA Marketing workshop in Paris
Albania's players celebrate after winning at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E qualification match between Albania and Poland, at The "Air Albania" stadium in Tirana on September 10, 2023. (Photo by ADNAN BECI / AFP) (Photo by ADNAN BECI/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina widen the gap while Guinea-Bissau, Aruba and Albania make headway
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Draw - FIFA President's video message
President
FIFA President hails return of “inspiring” FIFA U-17 World Cup