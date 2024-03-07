French Football Association
Official Sitewww.fff.fr
Address
87,
Boulevard de Grenelle,
75738 PARIS CEDEX 15
France
Phone: +33/144 3173 00
Email:secretariatgeneral@fff.fr
Fax: +33/144 3173 73
President
Philippe DIALLO
General Secretary
Jean-Francois VILOTTE
Treasurer
Aline RIERA
Media And Communication Manager
Alexandre CHAMORET
Technical Director
Hubert FOURNIER
National Coach Men
Didier DESCHAMPS
National Coach Women
Herve RENARD
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eric BORGHINI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Antony GAUTIER
Referee Coordinator
Antony GAUTIER
Futsal Coordinator
Patrick PION
France Ranking
France Men's Ranking
France Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the French Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Commercial
Groupe M6 awarded free-to-air media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in France
7 Mar 2024
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
28 Feb 2024
Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024
Paris to host Olympic Football Tournaments draw on 20 March
23 Feb 2024