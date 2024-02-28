Royal Netherlands Football Association
Official Sitewww.knvb.nl
Address
Woudenbergseweg 56-58,
P.O. Box 515,
3707 HX ZEIST
Netherlands
Phone: +31-343/499 201
Email:concern@knvb.nl
President
Just SPEE
Vice President
Marianne VAN LEEUWEN
General Secretary
Gijs DE JONG
Media And Communication Manager
Bas TICHELER
Chris VAN NIJNATTEN
Technical Director
Lennard VAN RUIVEN
National Coach Men
Ronald KOEMAN
National Coach Women
Andries JONKER
Referee Coordinator
Dick VAN EGMOND
Futsal Coordinator
Hans SCHELLING
Netherlands Ranking
Netherlands Men's Ranking
Netherlands Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
4
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
1732.64
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
6
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57
7
Japan
Japan
1982.52
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81
9
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
15 Mar 2024
