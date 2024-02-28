Royal Netherlands Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.knvb.nl

Address

Woudenbergseweg 56-58,

P.O. Box 515,

3707 HX ZEIST

Netherlands

Contact

Phone: +31-343/499 201

Email:concern@knvb.nl

Organisation

President

Just SPEE

Vice President

Marianne VAN LEEUWEN

General Secretary

Gijs DE JONG

Media And Communication Manager

Bas TICHELER

Chris VAN NIJNATTEN

Technical Director

Lennard VAN RUIVEN

National Coach Men

Ronald KOEMAN

National Coach Women

Andries JONKER

Referee Coordinator

Dick VAN EGMOND

Futsal Coordinator

Hans SCHELLING

Netherlands Ranking

Netherlands Men's Ranking
Netherlands Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
4
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
Spain
1732.64

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
6
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57
7
Japan
Japan
Japan
1982.52
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81
9
Canada
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Royal Netherlands Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

