www.football.org.il
Ramat-Gan Stadium,
299 Aba Hilell Street,
52134 RAMAT-GAN
Israel
Phone: +972-3/617 1500
Email:KarenS@football.org.il
Fax: +972-3/ 570 2044
President
Shino Moshe ZUARES
Vice President
David GIL
General Secretary
Niv GOLDSTEIN
Treasurer
David GIL
Media And Communication Manager
Eitan DOTAN
Shlomi BARZEL
Technical Director
Bonny GINTZBURG
National Coach Men
Alon HAZAN
National Coach Women
Erez BELFER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Liran WACHSBERGER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Yariv TEPER
Referee Coordinator
Shmuel SHTEIF
Futsal Coordinator
Avi LEVI
Israel Ranking
Israel Men's Ranking
Israel Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
73
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17
75
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israel
Israel
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
15 Mar 2024
