The Israel Football Association
Contact

Official Site

www.football.org.il

Address

Ramat-Gan Stadium,

299 Aba Hilell Street,

52134 RAMAT-GAN

Israel

Contact

Phone: +972-3/617 1500

Email:KarenS@football.org.il

Fax: +972-3/ 570 2044

Organisation

President

Shino Moshe ZUARES

Vice President

David GIL

General Secretary

Niv GOLDSTEIN

Treasurer

David GIL

Media And Communication Manager

Eitan DOTAN

Shlomi BARZEL

Technical Director

Bonny GINTZBURG

National Coach Men

Alon HAZAN

National Coach Women

Erez BELFER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Liran WACHSBERGER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Yariv TEPER

Referee Coordinator

Shmuel SHTEIF

Futsal Coordinator

Avi LEVI

Israel Ranking

Israel Men's Ranking
Israel Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
73
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17
75
Israel
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israel
Israel
Israel
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37

15 Mar 2024

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 3: during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between South Korea and Germany at Brisbane Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bureau of the Council
Bureau of the FIFA Council update on upcoming matches involving Israel’s national teams
23 Oct 2023
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting with The Israel Football Association President Shino Moshe Zuares (R) at FIFA Paris Office on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA President plans Israel visit at meeting with IFA counterpart
1 Mar 2023
Khalifa International Stadium
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Israelis and Palestinians to fly together to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
10 Nov 2022
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Israel FA President Oren Hasson
President
Collaboration and cooperation to the fore in Israel talks
12 Oct 2021
FIFA President meets a delegation from the Israel FA
President
Israeli FA shares football strategy with FIFA President
12 Oct 2021
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 09: Avram Grant poses for a portrait following an interview during the FIFA Technical Advisory Group on the future of men’s football sessions on September 9, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Future of Football
Grant: New match calendar must give coaches the chance to build
Scotland v Finland - UEFA Women s Euro 2021 Qualifying - Group E - Easter Road Finland players celebrate after teammate Amanda Rantanen not visible scores their side s first goal of the game during the UEFA Women s Euro 2021 Qualifying Group E match at Easter Road, Edinburgh. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJanexBarlowx 56894626
Football Development
Grandstand finish in sight for EURO 2022 hopefuls
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a Memorandam of Understanding signing ceremony.
Organisation
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends historic agreement between UAE and Israel FAs
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
The FIFA World Cup Trophy 2020-10-22 14:47:52
Tournaments
UEFA preliminary draw for FIFA World Cup 2022™ to take centre stage on 7 December
The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation (1)
Football Development
The Peres Center: Bringing Israeli and Palestinian communities together