Latvian Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lff.lv

Address

Olympic Sports Center,

Grostonas Street 6b,

1013 RIGA

Latvia

Contact

Phone: +371/6729 2988

Email:info@lff.lv

Fax: +371/6731 5604

Organisation

President

Vadims LASENKO

Vice President

Sergejs KOVALOVS

General Secretary

Arturs GAIDELS

Media And Communication Manager

Renars KRIGERS

Technical Director

Andrejs GLUSCUKS

National Coach Men

Paolo NICOLATO

National Coach Women

Romans KVACOVS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Janis MEZECKIS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Vadims DIREKTORENKO

Referee Coordinator

Aleksandrs ANUFRIJEVS

Futsal Coordinator

Eduards BORISEVICS

Latvia Ranking

Latvia Men's Ranking
Latvia Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Latvian Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
Football For Schools launched in Latvia
Football for Schools
From promise to reality: Football for Schools launches in Latvia
8 May 2023
+6
Latvia
Football For Schools launches in Latvia
3 May 2023
FIFA's Belinda Wilson speaks at the Women in Sport Conference in Riga, Latvia
Latvia
FIFA represented at Latvian Women in Sport conference
22 Apr 2023
PARIS, FRANCE – May 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) with Seychelles Football Federation President Elvis Chetty during FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Paris Office on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/FIFA)
President
FIFA President holds several meetings at FIFA office in Paris
27 May 2022
