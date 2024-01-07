Latvian Football Federation
Official Sitewww.lff.lv
Address
Olympic Sports Center,
Grostonas Street 6b,
1013 RIGA
Latvia
Phone: +371/6729 2988
Email:info@lff.lv
Fax: +371/6731 5604
President
Vadims LASENKO
Vice President
Sergejs KOVALOVS
General Secretary
Arturs GAIDELS
Media And Communication Manager
Renars KRIGERS
Technical Director
Andrejs GLUSCUKS
National Coach Men
Paolo NICOLATO
National Coach Women
Romans KVACOVS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Janis MEZECKIS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Vadims DIREKTORENKO
Referee Coordinator
Aleksandrs ANUFRIJEVS
Futsal Coordinator
Eduards BORISEVICS
Latvia Ranking
Latvia Men's Ranking
Latvia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
15 Mar 2024
