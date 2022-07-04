Liechtenstein Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lfv.li

Address

Landstrasse 149,

9494 SCHAAN

Liechtenstein

Contact

Phone: +423/238 24 00

Email:info@lfv.li

Organisation

President

Hugo QUADERER

Vice President

Thomas RISCH

General Secretary

Peter JEHLE

Treasurer

Klaus SCHMIDLE

Massimo CONDITO

Media And Communication Manager

Anton BANZER

Technical Director

Rene PAURITSCH

National Coach Men

Konrad FUENFSTUECK

National Coach Women

Adrienne KRYSL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Silvan SELE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Silvan SELE

Referee Coordinator

Silvan SELE

Liechtenstein Ranking

Liechtenstein Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
Guam
821.91

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Liechtenstein Football Association

Updates from the Liechtenstein Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv U21 and Liechtenstein WNT walk onto the pitch
Social Responsibility
FIFA-based Ukrainian women play special game in Liechtenstein
4 Jul 2022
Viktoria Gerne (10 Liechtenstein) jubelt zum ersten Länderspiel Tor zum 1:0 mit ihren Teamkolleginnen während dem UEFA Internationalem Länderspiel der Frauen zwischen Liechtenstein und Luxenburg im Sportpark Eschen-Mauren in Eschen, Liechtenstein.
Football Development
Milestone match launches Liechtenstein's women
22 Apr 2021
Präsentation des neuen Nationaltrainers des Liechtensteiner Fussballverbandes im LFV-Trainingszentrums in Ruggell am Donnerstag, 3. Dezember 2020. Das Foto zeigt Martin Stocklasa.
Tournaments
Stocklasa making his mark with Liechtenstein
15 Mar 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
6 Oct 2001: David Beckham of England celebrates his injury time equalising goal during the World Cup Group 9 Qualifier between England and Greece at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. England sealed qualification after the game ended 2-2. \ MandatoryCredit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport
Tournaments
Beckham and Ballack among Europe's showstoppers
7 Dec 2020
