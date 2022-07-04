Liechtenstein Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.lfv.li
Address
Landstrasse 149,
9494 SCHAAN
Liechtenstein
Contact
Phone: +423/238 24 00
Email:info@lfv.li
President
Hugo QUADERER
Vice President
Thomas RISCH
General Secretary
Peter JEHLE
Treasurer
Klaus SCHMIDLE
Massimo CONDITO
Media And Communication Manager
Anton BANZER
Technical Director
Rene PAURITSCH
National Coach Men
Konrad FUENFSTUECK
National Coach Women
Adrienne KRYSL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Silvan SELE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Silvan SELE
Referee Coordinator
Silvan SELE
Liechtenstein Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
821.91
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
