Dirección postal
Route de Genève 46,
1260 NYON
Switzerland
Teléfono: +41-848/00 27 27
Fax: +41-848/01 27 27
Teléfono de prensa:+41-848/04 27 27
ORGANIZACIÓN
President
Aleksander CEFERIN
Slovenia
Senior Vice President
Karl-Erik NILSSON
Sweden
Vice President
Armand DUKA
Albania
David GILL
England
Gabriele GRAVINA
Italy
Laura McALLISTER
Wales
Zbigniew BONIEK
Poland
General Secretary
Theodore THEODORIDIS
Greece
Treasurer
David GILL
England
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Croacia gana con nota, Argelia y Sudáfrica sellan un empate de alto vuelo
26 mar 2024