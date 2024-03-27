Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.uefa.com

Dirección postal

Route de Genève 46,

1260 NYON

Switzerland

Contacto

Teléfono: +41-848/00 27 27

Fax: +41-848/01 27 27

Teléfono de prensa:+41-848/04 27 27

ORGANIZACIÓN

President

Aleksander CEFERIN

Slovenia

Senior Vice President

Karl-Erik NILSSON

Sweden

Vice President

Armand DUKA

Albania

David GILL

England

Gabriele GRAVINA

Italy

Laura McALLISTER

Wales

Zbigniew BONIEK

Poland

General Secretary

Theodore THEODORIDIS

Greece

Treasurer

David GILL

England

Novedades - UEFA

Estos son algunos de los últimos artículos, imágenes y videos relacionados con la confederación.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MARCH 22: Players of Bulgaria celebrate during the FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan match between Tanzania and Bulgaria at Dalga Arena on March 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
El objetivo para el futuro de Bulgaria
27 mar 2024
ANNABA, ALGERIA - MARCH 21: Jordi Rubio Gomez and Adrian da Costa of Andorra congratulate team mates after the warm up prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Andorra and South Africa at Stade 19 Mai 1956 on March 21, 2024 in Annaba, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
El programa Forward y la FIFA Series, claves para Andorra
27 mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 26: Andrej Kramaric of Croatia celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Croatia and Egypt at 30 June Stadium on March 26, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Croacia gana con nota, Argelia y Sudáfrica sellan un empate de alto vuelo
26 mar 2024
ANNABA, ALGERIA - MARCH 25: Ramiro Vaca Ponce of Bolivia celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Bolivia and Andorra at Stade 19 Mai 1956 on March 25, 2024 in Annaba, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Bolivia cierra con victoria; Guinea golea
25 mar 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Moises Villarroel Angulo of Bolivia and Yassine Benzia of Algeria interact after the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Bolivia cae en tiempo de descuento, Bermudas sonríe en su estreno
22 mar 2024
Todas las noticias
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Más oportunidades de juego: Las federaciones miembro de la FIFA acogen la primera FIFA Series
Bulgaria's forward Kiril Despodov (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group G qualification football match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Bulgaria, y su reto en la FIFA Series 2024™
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Players and staff of Guinea celebrate victory in the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Vanuatu at King Abdullah Sports City on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Andorra divide puntos; Guinea, con el pie derecho
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Todo listo en Argelia para acoger la FIFA Series™
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Ya está disponible el calendario de partidos de la FIFA Series 2024™
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Federaciones Miembro
Las federaciones miembro de la FIFA, en foco en febrero y marzo
UEFA

UEFA FEDERACIONES

Albania
Alemania
Andorra
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaiyán
Bélgica
Bielorrusia
Bosnia y Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Chipre
Croacia
Dinamarca
Escocia
Eslovaquia
Eslovenia
España
Estonia
Finlandia
Francia
Gales
Georgia
Gibraltar
Grecia
Hungría
Inglaterra
Irlanda del Norte
Islandia
Islas Feroe
Israel
Italia
Kazajstán
Kosovo
Letonia
Liechtenstein
Lituania
