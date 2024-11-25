FIFA.com

Federación Húngara de Fútbol

Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.mlsz.hu

Dirección postal

Kánai út 2.D,

1112 BUDAPEST

Hungary

Contacto

Teléfono: +36-1/577 9500

info:mlsz@mlsz.hu

Fax: +36-1/577 9503

ORGANIZACIÓN

Presidente

Sandor CSANYI

Vicepresidente

Sandor BERZI

Secretario General

Marton VAGI

Tesorero

Gergely REMENYI

Jefe de Prensa

Marton DINNYES

Director Técnico

Robert BARCZI

Seleccionador masculino

Marco ROSSI

Seleccionador/a femenino/a

Alexandra SZARVAS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Attila HANACSEK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sandor BERZI

Coordinador Arbitraje

Attila HANACSEK

Coordinador de Futsal

Peter MERSICH

