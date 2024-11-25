Federación Húngara de Fútbol
Sitio oficialwww.mlsz.hu
Dirección postal
Kánai út 2.D,
1112 BUDAPEST
Hungary
Contacto
Teléfono: +36-1/577 9500
info:mlsz@mlsz.hu
Fax: +36-1/577 9503
ORGANIZACIÓN
Presidente
Sandor CSANYI
Vicepresidente
Sandor BERZI
Secretario General
Marton VAGI
Tesorero
Gergely REMENYI
Jefe de Prensa
Marton DINNYES
Director Técnico
Robert BARCZI
Seleccionador masculino
Marco ROSSI
Seleccionador/a femenino/a
Alexandra SZARVAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Attila HANACSEK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sandor BERZI
Coordinador Arbitraje
Attila HANACSEK
Coordinador de Futsal
Peter MERSICH
