Federación Danesa de Fútbol
Información
Contacto
Sitio oficialwww.dbu.dk
Dirección postal
DBU Allé 1,
2605 BRONDBY
Denmark
Contacto
Teléfono: +45-43/262 222
info:dbu@dbu.dk
Fax: +45-43/262 245
ORGANIZACIÓN
Presidente
Jesper MOLLER
Vicepresidente
Bent CLAUSEN
Thomas CHRISTENSEN
Secretario General
Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN
Jefe de Prensa
Jakob HOYER
Director Técnico
Peter MOLLER
Seleccionador masculino
Brian RIEMER
Seleccionador/a femenino/a
Andree JEGLERTZ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Michael JOHANSEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tine PLEIDRUP
Coordinador Arbitraje
Natasja LEANDER
Coordinador de Futsal
Anders FRIIS
Actualizaciones sobre Federación Danesa de Fútbol
Estas son algunas de las últimas noticias, imágenes y videos relacionados con la federación.
Impacto Social
"Una responsabilidad tremenda": Nadia Nadim explica por qué el fútbol puede mejorar la vida de las personas
28 jun 2024
Torneos y Eventos
La clasificación para el Mundial de Clubes FIFA se intensifica en todos los continentes
28 feb 2024