Federación Danesa de Fútbol

Información
Sitio oficial

www.dbu.dk

Dirección postal

DBU Allé 1,

2605 BRONDBY

Denmark

Teléfono: +45-43/262 222

info:dbu@dbu.dk

Fax: +45-43/262 245

ORGANIZACIÓN

Presidente

Jesper MOLLER

Vicepresidente

Bent CLAUSEN

Thomas CHRISTENSEN

Secretario General

Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN

Jefe de Prensa

Jakob HOYER

Director Técnico

Peter MOLLER

Seleccionador masculino

Brian RIEMER

Seleccionador/a femenino/a

Andree JEGLERTZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Michael JOHANSEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tine PLEIDRUP

Coordinador Arbitraje

Natasja LEANDER

Coordinador de Futsal

Anders FRIIS

Dinamarca Clasificación
RANKING MASCULINO COMPLETO
RANKING FEMENINO COMPLETO
