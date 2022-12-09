Estonian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.jalgpall.ee

Address

Jalgpalli 21,

11312 TALLINN

Estonia

Contact

Phone: +372-627/ 9960

Email:efa@jalgpall.ee

Fax: +372-627/ 9969

Organisation

President

Aivar POHLAK

Vice President

Ainar LEPPAENEN

Gerd MUELLER

General Secretary

Anne REI

Treasurer

Gerd MUELLER

Media And Communication Manager

Eva NOMME

Technical Director

Janno KIVISILD

National Coach Men

Thomas HAEBERLI

National Coach Women

Anastassia MORKOVKINA

Sirje ROOPS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eduard ROZOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Hannes KAASIK

Referee Coordinator

Hannes KAASIK

Futsal Coordinator

Teet ALLAS

Estonia Ranking

Estonia Men's Ranking
Estonia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
121
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Soccer: International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Women s Soccer-Germany at USA Nov 13, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; United States forward Mallory Pugh (9) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half against Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult (12) at Red Bull Arena. Harrison Red Bull Arena New Jersey
Women's Ranking
USA still on top, Germany closing
9 Dec 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Trinity Rodman of United States celebrates after scoring a goal, which is later disallowed for offside during the Women's International Friendly match between England and USA at Wembley Stadium on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
USA still out front
13 Oct 2022
Estonia FA President Aivar Pohlak pictured with FIFA President Gianni Infantino
President
FIFA President kicks off 100th anniversary celebrations of Estonian FA in Tallinn
1 Oct 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
French international footballer Eric Cantona (centre) during the France v Bulgaria FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match, Parc des Princes, Paris, France, 17th November 1993. (Photo by J-Y Ruszniewski/Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Legends forged in European qualifiers
6 Dec 2020
