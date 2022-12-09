Estonian Football Association
Official Sitewww.jalgpall.ee
Address
Jalgpalli 21,
11312 TALLINN
Estonia
Contact
Phone: +372-627/ 9960
Email:efa@jalgpall.ee
Fax: +372-627/ 9969
Organisation
President
Aivar POHLAK
Vice President
Ainar LEPPAENEN
Gerd MUELLER
General Secretary
Anne REI
Treasurer
Gerd MUELLER
Media And Communication Manager
Eva NOMME
Technical Director
Janno KIVISILD
National Coach Men
Thomas HAEBERLI
National Coach Women
Anastassia MORKOVKINA
Sirje ROOPS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eduard ROZOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Hannes KAASIK
Referee Coordinator
Hannes KAASIK
Futsal Coordinator
Teet ALLAS
Estonia Ranking
Estonia Men's Ranking
Estonia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
121
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
15 Mar 2024
President
FIFA President kicks off 100th anniversary celebrations of Estonian FA in Tallinn
1 Oct 2021