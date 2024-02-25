Belarus Football Federation
Official Sitewww.abff.by
Address
Prospekt Pobeditelei 20/3,
220020 MINSK
Belarus
Phone: +375-17/254 5600
Email:info@bff.by
Fax: +375-17/254 4483
President
Mikalai SHARSNIOU
Senior Vice President
Andrei VASILEVICH
Vice President
Mikhail BOTNIKAU
Uladzimir BAZANAU
General Secretary
Sergei ZHARDETSKI
Treasurer
Alla HRODNIKOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Aleksandr ALEINIK
Technical Director
Dzmitry KASENAK
National Coach Men
Carlos ALOS
National Coach Women
Yury MALEYEW
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Yury VERHEICHYK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Frants LETSIAHA
Referee Coordinator
Uladzimir KUZMIN
Futsal Coordinator
Ivan GOROVETS
Belarus Ranking
Belarus Men's Ranking
Belarus Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
93
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
55
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
59
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
15 Mar 2024
