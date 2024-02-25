Belarus Football Federation

Belarus Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.abff.by

Address

Prospekt Pobeditelei 20/3,

220020 MINSK

Belarus

Contact

Phone: +375-17/254 5600

Email:info@bff.by

Fax: +375-17/254 4483

Organisation

President

Mikalai SHARSNIOU

Senior Vice President

Andrei VASILEVICH

Vice President

Mikhail BOTNIKAU

Uladzimir BAZANAU

General Secretary

Sergei ZHARDETSKI

Treasurer

Alla HRODNIKOVA

Media And Communication Manager

Aleksandr ALEINIK

Technical Director

Dzmitry KASENAK

National Coach Men

Carlos ALOS

National Coach Women

Yury MALEYEW

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Yury VERHEICHYK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Frants LETSIAHA

Referee Coordinator

Uladzimir KUZMIN

Futsal Coordinator

Ivan GOROVETS

Belarus Ranking

Belarus Men's Ranking
Belarus Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
93
Angola
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
55
Panama
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
59
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for photo with the Brazil team during the award ceremony after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Final match between Brazil and Italy at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President thanks FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ hosts as Brazil make history
25 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina still in pole position, Venezuela back in top 50
26 Oct 2023
Daniel James 20 Wales during the World Cup Qualfier game between Wales and Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. World Cup Qualifier- Wales v Estonia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
James: Bale is unbelievable for Wales on and off the pitch
12 Nov 2021
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 24: Luis Quinta of Uruguay consoles Leo Martins of Portugal after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 group D match between Uruguay and Portugal at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
Defending champions bow out as Brazil shine
24 Aug 2021
