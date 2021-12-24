Football Association of Montenegro

Football Association of Montenegro
www.fscg.me

Bulevar Veljka Vlahovica bb,

81000 PODGORICA

Montenegro

Phone: +382-20/445 600

Email:info@fscg.me

Fax: +382-20/445 660

President

Dejan SAVICEVIC

Vice President

Dejan OGNJANOVIC

Milenko MARAS

Mitar MATIJASEVIC

General Secretary

Momir DJURDJEVAC

Treasurer

Mirko JANICIC

Media And Communication Manager

Branko LATINOVIC

Technical Director

Mojas RADONJIC

National Coach Men

Robert PROSINECKI

National Coach Women

Mirko MARIC

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Radojica KRUSCIC

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Amil GERINA

Referee Coordinator

Amil GERINA

Montenegro Ranking

Montenegro Men's Ranking
Montenegro Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
70
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64
73
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
87
Malta
Malta
Malta
1253.52
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49

15 Mar 2024

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina Armisa Kuc (R) of the Montenegro women™s national soccer team celebrates scoring her team™s second goal during the women™s International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match between Malta and Montenegro at the Centenary Stadium, Ta™ Qali, Malta on 10 June 2021 Malta v Montenegro Women™s WFI_21
Women's Football
Kuc: I swap all my awards to help Montenegro reach a major tournament
24 Dec 2021
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire November 30, 2021, SEVILLA, SEVILLA, SPAIN: Amaiur Sarriegi of Spain celebrates a goal during FIFA WomenÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Spain and Scotland at La Cartuja Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Sevilla, Spain
World Ranking
Spain hit new heights, Lebanon and Montenegro climb
10 Dec 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
Faruk Hadzibegic Trainer Montenegro wirft einen Ball, Freisteller, Einzelbild, Aktion, Ganzkörper / Fussball, UEFA Nations League 2020/21, Saison 2020-2021, 4. Spieltag, Gruppe C / 13.10.2020 / Montenegro - Luxemburg Crna Gore vs Luxembourg / Stadion pod Goricom, Podgorica / *** Faruk Hadzibegic Coach Montenegro throws a ball, cutaway, single, action, full body football, UEFA Nations League 2020 21, Season 2020 2021, 4 Matchday, Group C 13 10 2020 Montenegro Luxembourg Crna Gore vs Luxembourg Stadium pod Goricom, Podgorica PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxLUX
Tournaments
Hadzibegic: Montenegro is at the start of something amazing
4 Dec 2020
The FIFA World Cup Trophy 2020-10-22 14:47:52
Tournaments
UEFA preliminary draw for FIFA World Cup 2022™ to take centre stage on 7 December
22 Oct 2020
Germany's Timo Werner celebrates scoring against Norway with Julian Draxler and Thomas Muller.
World Ranking
Germany oust Brazil as qualifying heroes soar
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - SEPTEMBER 01: Thomas Delaney of Denmark celebrates scoring the first goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Denmark and Poland at Parken Stadion on September 1, 2017 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Andrew Halseid-Budd/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Late strikes abound as second-placed sides jostle
VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Players of USA celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Final between USA and Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Race to France 2019 takes shape in Europe
HANOVER, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Julian Draxler (3rd L) of Germany celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Northern Ireland at HDI-Arena on October 11, 2016 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina
HANOVER, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Julian Draxler (3rd L) of Germany celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Northern Ireland at HDI-Arena on October 11, 2016 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Ivan Perisic of Croatia and Gokhan Gonul of Turkey compete for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group D match between Turkey and Croatia at Parc des Princes on June 12, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Tournaments
New eras, new coaches, new nations