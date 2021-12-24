Football Association of Montenegro
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fscg.me
Address
Bulevar Veljka Vlahovica bb,
81000 PODGORICA
Montenegro
Contact
Phone: +382-20/445 600
Email:info@fscg.me
Fax: +382-20/445 660
Organisation
President
Dejan SAVICEVIC
Vice President
Dejan OGNJANOVIC
Milenko MARAS
Mitar MATIJASEVIC
General Secretary
Momir DJURDJEVAC
Treasurer
Mirko JANICIC
Media And Communication Manager
Branko LATINOVIC
Technical Director
Mojas RADONJIC
National Coach Men
Robert PROSINECKI
National Coach Women
Mirko MARIC
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Radojica KRUSCIC
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Amil GERINA
Referee Coordinator
Amil GERINA
Montenegro Ranking
Montenegro Men's Ranking
Montenegro Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
70
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64
73
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
87
Malta
Malta
1253.52
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Association of Montenegro
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.