Georgian Football Federation

Georgian Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.gff.ge

Address

76a Chavchavadze Avenue,

0179 TBILISI

Georgia

Contact

Phone: +995-322/912670

Email:gff@gff.ge

Fax: +995-322/915995

Organisation

President

Levan KOBIASHVILI

Vice President

Akaki ALADASHVILI

Alexander IASHVILI

Kakha CHUMBURIDZE

Nikoloz JGARKAVA

General Secretary

David MUJIRI

Treasurer

Nargiz CHKHIKVADZE

Media And Communication Manager

Otar GIORGADZE

Technical Director

Zaza ZAMTARADZE

National Coach Men

Willy SAGNOL

National Coach Women

Iris ANTMAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Cuneyt CAKIR

Referee Coordinator

Cuneyt CAKIR

Saba JORDANIA

Futsal Coordinator

Levan TSIKITISHVILI

Georgia Ranking

Georgia Men's Ranking
Georgia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
75
Israel
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
78
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43
79
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
123
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Georgian Football Federation

Updates from the Georgian Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: Luka Lochoshvili accepts the FIFA Fair Play Award via video link during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 at Salle Pleyel on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2022
Unassuming hero receives special award
27 Feb 2023
AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 16: Christen Press #23 of the United States is congratulated by teammates Carli Lloyd #10, Megan Rapinoe #15 and Samantha Mewis #3 after scoring a goal against Nigeria during the first half of their WNT Summer Series game at Q2 Stadium on June 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Burton/Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
USA widen gap, France on the podium
25 Jun 2021
+7
Tournaments
Willy Sagnol, head coach of Georgia
23 Mar 2021
Willy Sagnol, head coach of Georgia (Photos : Lasha Kuprashvili-Georgian Football Federation)
Tournaments
Sagnol: We have no chance if we don't take risks
23 Mar 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
Related Stories
The FIFA World Cup Trophy 2020-10-22 14:47:52
Tournaments
UEFA preliminary draw for FIFA World Cup 2022™ to take centre stage on 7 December
+4
Tournaments
European zone Russia 2018 qualifiers (11 June 2017)
VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Players of USA celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Final between USA and Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Race to France 2019 takes shape in Europe
+3
Tournaments
Russia 2018 qualifying highlights (12 November 2016)
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Ivan Perisic of Croatia and Gokhan Gonul of Turkey compete for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group D match between Turkey and Croatia at Parc des Princes on June 12, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Tournaments
New eras, new coaches, new nations
A general view prior to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Group E match between Czech Republic and Kuwait
Tournaments
Heavy interest in hosting 2020 futsal extravaganza