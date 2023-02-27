Georgian Football Federation
Contact
Official Sitewww.gff.ge
Address
76a Chavchavadze Avenue,
0179 TBILISI
Georgia
Contact
Phone: +995-322/912670
Email:gff@gff.ge
Fax: +995-322/915995
Organisation
President
Levan KOBIASHVILI
Vice President
Akaki ALADASHVILI
Alexander IASHVILI
Kakha CHUMBURIDZE
Nikoloz JGARKAVA
General Secretary
David MUJIRI
Treasurer
Nargiz CHKHIKVADZE
Media And Communication Manager
Otar GIORGADZE
Technical Director
Zaza ZAMTARADZE
National Coach Men
Willy SAGNOL
National Coach Women
Iris ANTMAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Cuneyt CAKIR
Referee Coordinator
Cuneyt CAKIR
Saba JORDANIA
Futsal Coordinator
Levan TSIKITISHVILI
Georgia Ranking
Georgia Men's Ranking
Georgia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
75
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
78
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43
79
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
123
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
15 Mar 2024
