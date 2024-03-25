Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.affa.az

Address

2208,

Nobel prospekti,

1025 BAKU

Azerbaijan

Contact

Phone: +994-12/404 27 77

Email:info@affa.az

Fax: +994-12/404 27 72

Organisation

President

Rovnag ABDULLAYEV

Vice President

Elshad NASIROV

Rauf ALIYEV

General Secretary

Sarkhan HAJIYEV

Treasurer

Khalid JAVADOV

Media And Communication Manager

Firuz ABDULLA

Technical Director

Jahangir HASANZADE

National Coach Men

Arif ASADOV

National Coach Women

Siyasat ASGAROV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Baris SIMSEK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Javid JALILOV

Referee Coordinator

Javid JALILOV

Futsal Coordinator

Zaur HAJI-MAHARRAMOV

Azerbaijan Ranking

Azerbaijan Men's Ranking
Azerbaijan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
74
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
Peru
1322.49
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan

