Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan
Official Sitewww.affa.az
Address
2208,
Nobel prospekti,
1025 BAKU
Azerbaijan
Contact
Phone: +994-12/404 27 77
Email:info@affa.az
Fax: +994-12/404 27 72
Organisation
President
Rovnag ABDULLAYEV
Vice President
Elshad NASIROV
Rauf ALIYEV
General Secretary
Sarkhan HAJIYEV
Treasurer
Khalid JAVADOV
Media And Communication Manager
Firuz ABDULLA
Technical Director
Jahangir HASANZADE
National Coach Men
Arif ASADOV
National Coach Women
Siyasat ASGAROV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Baris SIMSEK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Javid JALILOV
Referee Coordinator
Javid JALILOV
Futsal Coordinator
Zaur HAJI-MAHARRAMOV
Azerbaijan Ranking
Azerbaijan Men's Ranking
Azerbaijan Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
74
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
1322.49
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
15 Mar 2024
