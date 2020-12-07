The Faroe Islands Football Association
Official Sitewww.fsf.fo
Address
Gundadalur,
P.O. Box 3028,
110 TORSHAVN
Faroe Islands
Phone: +298/351979
Email:fsf@football.fo
Fax: +298/319 079
President
Christian ANDREASEN
Vice President
Roin SCHROTER
General Secretary
Kristin ZISKA
Treasurer
Josva THOMSEN
Media And Communication Manager
Kristin ZISKA
Technical Director
Paetur CLEMENTSEN
National Coach Men
Hakan ERICSON
National Coach Women
Signe ANDERSEN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Fridin ZISKASON
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lassin ISAKSEN
Referee Coordinator
Lassin ISAKSEN
Futsal Coordinator
Sunniva KOLLSLIO
Faroe Islands Ranking
Faroe Islands Men's Ranking
Faroe Islands Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
15 Mar 2024
