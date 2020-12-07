The Faroe Islands Football Association

The Faroe Islands Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fsf.fo

Address

Gundadalur,

P.O. Box 3028,

110 TORSHAVN

Faroe Islands

Contact

Phone: +298/351979

Email:fsf@football.fo

Fax: +298/319 079

Organisation

President

Christian ANDREASEN

Vice President

Roin SCHROTER

General Secretary

Kristin ZISKA

Treasurer

Josva THOMSEN

Media And Communication Manager

Kristin ZISKA

Technical Director

Paetur CLEMENTSEN

National Coach Men

Hakan ERICSON

National Coach Women

Signe ANDERSEN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Fridin ZISKASON

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lassin ISAKSEN

Referee Coordinator

Lassin ISAKSEN

Futsal Coordinator

Sunniva KOLLSLIO

Faroe Islands Ranking

Faroe Islands Men's Ranking
Faroe Islands Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the The Faroe Islands Football Association

Updates from the The Faroe Islands Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
The FIFA World Cup Trophy 2020-10-22 14:47:52
Tournaments
UEFA preliminary draw for FIFA World Cup 2022™ to take centre stage on 7 December
22 Oct 2020
About Us
The Week in Numbers
2 Sept 2017
50 years had passed since Bulgaria had beaten Sweden until a thrilling 3-2 win revived their Russia 2018 qualification hopes. After a Hristo Bonev-inspired 3-0 victory over Sweden in 1967, Bulgaria had lost 11 and drawn two of the teams’ next 13 enco...
Tournaments
Favourites triumph; a record and a milestone
9 Jun 2017
THE DAY REPLAYED – An initial glance at June's opening 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ qualifying fixtures shows wins for favourites Belgium, Portugal and Switzerland. However, a closer look reveals two further talking points: Wesley Sneijder became the ...
VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Players of USA celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Final between USA and Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Race to France 2019 takes shape in Europe
19 Jan 2017
Related Stories
HANOVER, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Julian Draxler (3rd L) of Germany celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Northern Ireland at HDI-Arena on October 11, 2016 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina
HANOVER, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Julian Draxler (3rd L) of Germany celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Northern Ireland at HDI-Arena on October 11, 2016 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Ivan Perisic of Croatia and Gokhan Gonul of Turkey compete for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group D match between Turkey and Croatia at Parc des Princes on June 12, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Tournaments
New eras, new coaches, new nations
+9
Marco Reus
Germany 3-0 Faroe Islands
Belgium's players celebrate their 8-1 victory over Estonia
Tournaments
Upsets avoided as Belgium hit eight