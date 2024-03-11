Hellenic Football Federation
Official Sitewww.epo.gr
Address
Goudi Park,
P.O. Box 14161,
11510 ATHENS
Greece
Contact
Phone: +30-210/930 6000
Email:epo@epo.gr
Fax: +30-210/935 9666
Organisation
President
Panagiotis BALTAKOS
Vice President
Asterios ANTONIOU
Dimosthenis KOUPTSIDIS
General Secretary
Iakovos FILIPPOUSIS
Treasurer
Daniil AGGELOS
Media And Communication Manager
Sotirios TRIANTAFYLLOU
Technical Director
Kostas TSANAS
National Coach Men
Gustavo POYET
National Coach Women
Alexandros KATIKARIDIS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Dora MARINOU
Referee Coordinator
Dora MARINOU
Futsal Coordinator
Nikolaos AVLONITIS
Greece Ranking
Greece Men's Ranking
Greece Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
47
Mali
Mali
1469.81
48
Slovakia
Slovakia
1465.73
49
Greece
Greece
1453.95
50
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
58
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
59
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
60
Greece
Greece
1416.52
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
15 Mar 2024
