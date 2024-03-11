Hellenic Football Federation

Hellenic Football Federation
ATHENS, GREECE - MARCH 08: Hellenic Football Federation Women’s Strategy Launch Event on March 08, 2024 in Athens, Greece. (Photo Courtesy of the Hellenic Football Federation)
Women's Football Strategy
Greek FA launches its women's football strategy with FIFA support
11 Mar 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Hellenic Republic Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York, United States of America on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Arturo Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President meets ‘fellow fan’ Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis
23 Sept 2023
Lighthouse relief
FIFA Foundation Impact Map
FIFA Foundation strengthens its support to refugees across the world
20 Jun 2023
NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting with Hellenic Republic Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on September 22, 2022 in New York City, USA. (Photo by Unknown)
President
FIFA President and Prime Minister of Greece meet in New York
23 Sept 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 07: FIFA Director Member Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov, Hellenic Football Federation President Panagiotis Baltakos, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hellenic Football Federation General Secretary Iakovos Filippousis meet at FIFA Paris offices on September 7, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino meets Hellenic Football Federation President
7 Sept 2022
