Austrian Football Association
Official Sitewww.oefb.at
Address
Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,
Meiereistrasse 7,
Postfach 340,
1021 WIEN
Austria
Phone: +43-1/727 180
Email:office@oefb.at
Fax: +43-1/728 1632
Organisation
President
Klaus MITTERDORFER
Vice President
Johann GARTNER
Josef GEISLER
Philip THONHAUSER
Wolfgang BARTOSCH
General Secretary
Thomas HOLLERER
Treasurer
Christian WINKLER
Media And Communication Manager
Iris STOECKELMAYR
Technical Director
Peter SCHOETTEL
National Coach Men
Ralf RANGNICK
National Coach Women
Irene FUHRMANN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gunter BENKO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ali HOFMANN
Referee Coordinator
Ali HOFMANN
Futsal Coordinator
Stefan GOGG
Austria Ranking
Austria Men's Ranking
Austria Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
23
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
27
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
15
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79
16
Norway
Norway
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
1803.40
15 Mar 2024
