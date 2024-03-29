Austrian Football Association

Austrian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.oefb.at

Address

Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,

Meiereistrasse 7,

Postfach 340,

1021 WIEN

Austria

Contact

Phone: +43-1/727 180

Email:office@oefb.at

Fax: +43-1/728 1632

Organisation

President

Klaus MITTERDORFER

Vice President

Johann GARTNER

Josef GEISLER

Philip THONHAUSER

Wolfgang BARTOSCH

General Secretary

Thomas HOLLERER

Treasurer

Christian WINKLER

Media And Communication Manager

Iris STOECKELMAYR

Technical Director

Peter SCHOETTEL

National Coach Men

Ralf RANGNICK

National Coach Women

Irene FUHRMANN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gunter BENKO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ali HOFMANN

Referee Coordinator

Ali HOFMANN

Futsal Coordinator

Stefan GOGG

Austria Ranking

Austria Men's Ranking
Austria Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
23
Australia
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
27
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
15
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79
16
Norway
Norway
Norway
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
China PR
1803.40

15 Mar 2024

