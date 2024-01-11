Football Federation of Kazakhstan
Official Sitewww.kff.kz/kk
Address
Astana City,
B. Momyshuly Avenue 5 A,
010000 ASTANA
Kazakhstan
Phone: +7-7172/790 780
Email:kense@kff.kz
Fax: +7-7172/790 788
President
Adilet BARMENKULOV
Vice President
Olzhas ABRAYEV
General Secretary
Andrey DUDIN
Media And Communication Manager
Gulmira SHUTANOVA
Technical Director
Rafael GARIBYAN
National Coach Men
Magomed ADIYEV
National Coach Women
Madiyar KEMBILOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alexandr PEREMITIN
Referee Coordinator
Aidyn TASSYBAYEV
Futsal Coordinator
Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV
Kazakhstan Ranking
Kazakhstan Men's Ranking
Kazakhstan Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
98
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
100
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Federation of Kazakhstan
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
Bureau of the Council
Bureau of the FIFA Council update on upcoming matches involving Israel’s national teams
23 Oct 2023
