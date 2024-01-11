Football Federation of Kazakhstan

Football Federation of Kazakhstan
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.kff.kz/kk

Address

Astana City,

B. Momyshuly Avenue 5 A,

010000 ASTANA

Kazakhstan

Contact

Phone: +7-7172/790 780

Email:kense@kff.kz

Fax: +7-7172/790 788

Organisation

President

Adilet BARMENKULOV

Vice President

Olzhas ABRAYEV

General Secretary

Andrey DUDIN

Media And Communication Manager

Gulmira SHUTANOVA

Technical Director

Rafael GARIBYAN

National Coach Men

Magomed ADIYEV

National Coach Women

Madiyar KEMBILOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alexandr PEREMITIN

Referee Coordinator

Aidyn TASSYBAYEV

Futsal Coordinator

Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV

Kazakhstan Ranking

Kazakhstan Men's Ranking
Kazakhstan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
98
Benin
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
100
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation of Kazakhstan

Updates from the Football Federation of Kazakhstan

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 17: The FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand Launch at the Griffith Observatory on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 3: during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between South Korea and Germany at Brisbane Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bureau of the Council
Bureau of the FIFA Council update on upcoming matches involving Israel’s national teams
23 Oct 2023
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 - Puskas Award nominees
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2023
The FIFA Puskás Award: vote now for your favourite
22 Sept 2023
Players from Kasakhstan celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualification football match Kasakhstan v Denmark next to Denmark's defender Victor Kristiansen in Astana, Kazakhstan on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina stay out front, Armenia and Kazakhstan on the move
29 Jun 2023
ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - MAY 03: A view of the KFF Pelé Stadium during FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Kazakhstan on May 03, 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kazakhstan Football Federation)
President
Kazakhstan Football Federation names national training centre pitch after Pelé
4 May 2023
Related Stories
ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - MAY 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 3, 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Photo Courtesy of Aqorda)
President
Gianni Infantino meets President Tokayev and visits football projects in Kazakhstan
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 08: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Football Federation of Kazakhstan President Adilet Barmenkulov meet at FIFA Paris offices on September 8, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino hosts new KFF President
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 | Tournament Film
KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - OCTOBER 03: Players and Staff of Portugal celebrates with the FIFA Futsal World Cup following the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Final match between Argentina and Portugal at Kaunas Arena on October 03, 2021 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+17
Kazakhstan
Awards ceremony
KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - OCTOBER 03: Le of Brazil celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 3rd Place Playoff match between Brazil and Kazakhstan at Kaunas Arena on October 03, 2021 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+15
Kazakhstan
3rd place match: Brazil - Kazakhstan
Tournaments & Events
Match Highlights: Brazil - Kazakhstan