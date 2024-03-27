Information
Route de Genève 46,

1260 NYON

Switzerland

Téléphone: +41-848/00 27 27

Fax: +41-848/01 27 27

Téléphone Média:+41-848/04 27 27

President

Aleksander CEFERIN

Senior Vice President

Karl-Erik NILSSON

Vice President

Armand DUKA

David GILL

Gabriele GRAVINA

Laura McALLISTER

Zbigniew BONIEK

General Secretary

Theodore THEODORIDIS

Treasurer

David GILL

Actualités UEFA

Ce sont les dernières infos, images et vidéos relatives à la confédération.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MARCH 22: Players of Bulgaria celebrate during the FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan match between Tanzania and Bulgaria at Dalga Arena on March 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
La Bulgarie prépare son retour
27 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 25: Morlaye Sylla of Guinea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Bermuda at King Abdullah Sports City on March 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique clinique
25 mars 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Amine Ferid Ghouiri of Algeria (L) celebrates with teammate Fares Chaibi after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique du Nord frappe fort
22 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
Bulgaria's forward Kiril Despodov (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group G qualification football match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
La Bulgarie prête à relever le défi des FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
En Algérie, les FIFA Series passent au feu Vert
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Associations Membres
Les Associations en action : mars 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
CAIRO, EGYPT - OCTOBER 06: Egypt fans before the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Costa Rica at the Cairo International Stadium on October 6, 2009 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Égypte accueillera la phase pilote élargie des FIFA Series
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Féminin
L’Espagne s’envole, les Salomon grimpent
Albanie
Allemagne
Andorre
Angleterre
Arménie
Autriche
Azerbaïdjan
Belarus
Belgique
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bulgarie
Chypre
Croatie
Danemark
Écosse
Espagne
Estonie
Finlande
France
Géorgie
Gibraltar
Grèce
Hongrie
Îles Féroé
Irlande du Nord
Islande
Israël
Italie
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Lettonie
Liechtenstein
Lituanie
Luxembourg
Macédoine du Nord
Malte
