Fédération Islandaise de Football
Information
Site officielwww.ksi.is
Addresse
Laugardal,
104 REYKJAVIK
Iceland
Contacts
Téléphone: +354/510 2900
infos:ksi@ksi.is
Fax: +354/568 9793
Président
Thorvaldur ORLYGSSON
Vice Président
Borghildur SIGURDARDOTTIR
Gisli GISLASON
Gudrun SIVERTSEN
Helga HELGADOTTIR
Secrétaire Général
Eysteinn Petur LARUSSON
Trésorier
Bryndis EINARSDOTTIR
Responsable Médias/Communication
Omar SMARASON
Directeur technique
Jorundur SVEINSSON
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Arnar GUNNLAUGSSON
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Thorsteinn HALLDORSSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Halldor Breifjoer JOHANNSSON
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Magnus JONSSON
Coordinateur Arbitres
Magnus JONSSON
Coordinateur Futsal
Thor INGIMUNDARSON
