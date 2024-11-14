FIFA.com

Fédération Islandaise de Football

Fédération Islandaise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.ksi.is

Addresse

Laugardal,

104 REYKJAVIK

Iceland

Contacts

Téléphone: +354/510 2900

infos:ksi@ksi.is

Fax: +354/568 9793

Organisation

Président

Thorvaldur ORLYGSSON

Vice Président

Borghildur SIGURDARDOTTIR

Gisli GISLASON

Gudrun SIVERTSEN

Helga HELGADOTTIR

Secrétaire Général

Eysteinn Petur LARUSSON

Trésorier

Bryndis EINARSDOTTIR

Responsable Médias/Communication

Omar SMARASON

Directeur technique

Jorundur SVEINSSON

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Arnar GUNNLAUGSSON

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Thorsteinn HALLDORSSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Halldor Breifjoer JOHANNSSON

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Magnus JONSSON

Coordinateur Arbitres

Magnus JONSSON

Coordinateur Futsal

Thor INGIMUNDARSON

Islande Classement
CLASSEMENT MASCULIN COMPLET
CLASSEMENT FÉMININ COMPLET
Cookie Settings