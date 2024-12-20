Fédération de Football du Liechtenstein
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.lfv.li
Addresse
Landstrasse 149,
9494 SCHAAN
Liechtenstein
Contacts
Téléphone: +423/238 24 00
infos:info@lfv.li
Organisation
Président
Hugo QUADERER
Vice Président
Thomas RISCH
Secrétaire Général
Peter JEHLE
Trésorier
Klaus SCHMIDLE
Massimo CONDITO
Responsable Médias/Communication
Anton BANZER
Directeur technique
Rene PAURITSCH
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Konrad FUENFSTUECK
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Adrienne KRYSL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Silvan SELE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Silvan SELE
Coordinateur Arbitres
Silvan SELE
