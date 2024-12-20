FIFA.com

Fédération de Football du Liechtenstein

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.lfv.li

Addresse

Landstrasse 149,

9494 SCHAAN

Liechtenstein

Téléphone: +423/238 24 00

infos:info@lfv.li

Organisation

Président

Hugo QUADERER

Vice Président

Thomas RISCH

Secrétaire Général

Peter JEHLE

Trésorier

Klaus SCHMIDLE

Massimo CONDITO

Responsable Médias/Communication

Anton BANZER

Directeur technique

Rene PAURITSCH

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Konrad FUENFSTUECK

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Adrienne KRYSL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Silvan SELE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Silvan SELE

Coordinateur Arbitres

Silvan SELE

