FIFA.com

Fédération Hongroise de Football

Fédération Hongroise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.mlsz.hu

Addresse

Kánai út 2.D,

1112 BUDAPEST

Hungary

Contacts

Téléphone: +36-1/577 9500

infos:mlsz@mlsz.hu

Fax: +36-1/577 9503

Organisation

Président

Sándor CSÁNYI

Vice Président

Sandor BERZI

Secrétaire Général

Marton VAGI

Trésorier

Gergely REMENYI

Responsable Médias/Communication

Marton DINNYES

Directeur technique

Robert BARCZI

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Marco ROSSI

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Alexandra SZARVAS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Attila HANACSEK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sandor BERZI

Coordinateur Arbitres

Attila HANACSEK

Coordinateur Futsal

Peter MERSICH

Hongrie Classement
CLASSEMENT MASCULIN COMPLET
CLASSEMENT FÉMININ COMPLET
Cookie Settings