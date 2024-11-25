Fédération Hongroise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.mlsz.hu
Addresse
Kánai út 2.D,
1112 BUDAPEST
Hungary
Contacts
Téléphone: +36-1/577 9500
infos:mlsz@mlsz.hu
Fax: +36-1/577 9503
Organisation
Président
Sándor CSÁNYI
Vice Président
Sandor BERZI
Secrétaire Général
Marton VAGI
Trésorier
Gergely REMENYI
Responsable Médias/Communication
Marton DINNYES
Directeur technique
Robert BARCZI
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Marco ROSSI
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Alexandra SZARVAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Attila HANACSEK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sandor BERZI
Coordinateur Arbitres
Attila HANACSEK
Coordinateur Futsal
Peter MERSICH
Mises à jour de Fédération Hongroise de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Organisation
La FIFA renouvelle son Protocole d’Accord avec l’Association Européenne des Clubs
27 mars 2023
Organisation
La Hongrie sanctionnée après les incidents racistes à l’encontre de joueurs anglais
22 sept. 2021