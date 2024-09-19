FIFA.com

Fédération Danoise de Football

Fédération Danoise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.dbu.dk

Addresse

DBU Allé 1,

2605 BRONDBY

Denmark

Contacts

Téléphone: +45-43/262 222

infos:dbu@dbu.dk

Fax: +45-43/262 245

Organisation

Président

Jesper MOLLER

Vice Président

Bent CLAUSEN

Thomas CHRISTENSEN

Secrétaire Général

Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN

Responsable Médias/Communication

Jakob HOYER

Directeur technique

Peter MOLLER

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Brian RIEMER

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Andree JEGLERTZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Michael JOHANSEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tine PLEIDRUP

Coordinateur Arbitres

Natasja LEANDER

Coordinateur Futsal

Anders FRIIS

Danemark Classement
CLASSEMENT MASCULIN COMPLET
CLASSEMENT FÉMININ COMPLET
Cookie Settings