Fédération Danoise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.dbu.dk
Addresse
DBU Allé 1,
2605 BRONDBY
Denmark
Contacts
Téléphone: +45-43/262 222
infos:dbu@dbu.dk
Fax: +45-43/262 245
Organisation
Président
Jesper MOLLER
Vice Président
Bent CLAUSEN
Thomas CHRISTENSEN
Secrétaire Général
Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN
Responsable Médias/Communication
Jakob HOYER
Directeur technique
Peter MOLLER
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Brian RIEMER
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Andree JEGLERTZ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Michael JOHANSEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tine PLEIDRUP
Coordinateur Arbitres
Natasja LEANDER
Coordinateur Futsal
Anders FRIIS
