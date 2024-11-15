FIFA.com

Site officiel

www.irishfa.com

Addresse

National Football Stadium,

Donegall Avenue,

BT12 6LW BELFAST

Northern Ireland

Téléphone: +44-28/9066 9458

infos:info@irishfa.com

Fax: +44-28/9066 7620

Organisation

Président

Conrad KIRKWOOD

Vice Président

Jack GRUNDIE

Neil JARDINE

Secrétaire Général

Patrick NELSON

Trésorier

Graham FITZGERALD

Responsable Médias/Communication

Danny LYNCH

Directeur technique

Aaron HUGHES

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Michael O NEILL

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Tanya OXTOBY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joe RICE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trevor MOUTRAY

Coordinateur Arbitres

Andrew DAVEY

