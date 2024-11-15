Fédération Irlandaise de Football
Site officielwww.irishfa.com
Addresse
National Football Stadium,
Donegall Avenue,
BT12 6LW BELFAST
Northern Ireland
Téléphone: +44-28/9066 9458
infos:info@irishfa.com
Fax: +44-28/9066 7620
Président
Conrad KIRKWOOD
Vice Président
Jack GRUNDIE
Neil JARDINE
Secrétaire Général
Patrick NELSON
Trésorier
Graham FITZGERALD
Responsable Médias/Communication
Danny LYNCH
Directeur technique
Aaron HUGHES
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Michael O NEILL
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Tanya OXTOBY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joe RICE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trevor MOUTRAY
Coordinateur Arbitres
Andrew DAVEY
