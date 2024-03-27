Bulgarian Football Union

Bulgarian Football Union
www.bfunion.bg

18,

Vitoshko lale Str.,

Boyana,

1618 SOFIA

Bulgaria

Phone: +359-2/90 55 400

Email:bfu@bfunion.bg

Fax: +359-2/942 62 01

Georgi IVANOV

Michail KASSABOV

Atanas FURNADSHIEV

Emil KOSTADINOV

Michail KASSABOV

Rumyan VALKOV

Borislav POPOV

Eva PARVANOVA

Hristo ZAPRYANOV

Georgi IVANOV

Ilian ILIEV

Silviya RADOYSKA

David FERNANDEZ BORBALAN

Stoyan ALEXIEV

Doychin BAHOV

Bulgaria Men's Ranking
Bulgaria Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
81
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1297.32
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90
84
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
93
Laos
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Bulgarian Football Union

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MARCH 22: Players of Bulgaria celebrate during the FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan match between Tanzania and Bulgaria at Dalga Arena on March 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Bulgaria set sights on a revival
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
Bulgaria's forward Kiril Despodov (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group G qualification football match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Development
Bulgaria savouring FIFA Series 2024 challenge
22 Mar 2024
