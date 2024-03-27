Bulgarian Football Union
Official Sitewww.bfunion.bg
Address
18,
Vitoshko lale Str.,
Boyana,
1618 SOFIA
Bulgaria
Phone: +359-2/90 55 400
Email:bfu@bfunion.bg
Fax: +359-2/942 62 01
Organisation
President
Georgi IVANOV
Acting President
Michail KASSABOV
Vice President
Atanas FURNADSHIEV
Emil KOSTADINOV
Michail KASSABOV
Rumyan VALKOV
General Secretary
Borislav POPOV
Treasurer
Eva PARVANOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Hristo ZAPRYANOV
Technical Director
Georgi IVANOV
National Coach Men
Ilian ILIEV
National Coach Women
Silviya RADOYSKA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
David FERNANDEZ BORBALAN
Referee Coordinator
Stoyan ALEXIEV
Futsal Coordinator
Doychin BAHOV
Bulgaria Ranking
Bulgaria Men's Ranking
Bulgaria Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
81
El Salvador
El Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahrain
Bahrain
1297.32
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90
84
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
15 Mar 2024
