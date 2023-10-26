Lithuanian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.lff.lt
Address
Stadiono g. 2,
02106 VILNIUS
Lithuania
Contact
Phone: +370/5263 8741
Email:info@lff.lt
Fax: +370/5263 8740
Organisation
President
Edgaras STANKEVICIUS
Vice President
Diana JONAITIENE
Gintautas MIRAUSKAS
Remigijus DAUGELA
General Secretary
Rita BAGDONIENE
Treasurer
Vitalija BATAKIENE
Media And Communication Manager
Agne RUDYTE
Technical Director
Reinhold BREU
National Coach Men
Edgaras JANKAUSKAS
National Coach Women
Danielis WIMMER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sergejus SLYVA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sarunas TAMULYNAS
Referee Coordinator
Sarunas TAMULYNAS
Futsal Coordinator
Vytenis KAZLAUSKAS
Lithuania Ranking
Lithuania Men's Ranking
Lithuania Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
136
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17
140
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
15 Mar 2024
