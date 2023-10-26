Lithuanian Football Federation

Lithuanian Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lff.lt

Address

Stadiono g. 2,

02106 VILNIUS

Lithuania

Contact

Phone: +370/5263 8741

Email:info@lff.lt

Fax: +370/5263 8740

Organisation

President

Edgaras STANKEVICIUS

Vice President

Diana JONAITIENE

Gintautas MIRAUSKAS

Remigijus DAUGELA

General Secretary

Rita BAGDONIENE

Treasurer

Vitalija BATAKIENE

Media And Communication Manager

Agne RUDYTE

Technical Director

Reinhold BREU

National Coach Men

Edgaras JANKAUSKAS

National Coach Women

Danielis WIMMER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sergejus SLYVA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sarunas TAMULYNAS

Referee Coordinator

Sarunas TAMULYNAS

Futsal Coordinator

Vytenis KAZLAUSKAS

Lithuania Ranking

Lithuania Men's Ranking
Lithuania Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
136
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17
140
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69

15 Mar 2024

MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina still in pole position, Venezuela back in top 50
26 Oct 2023
KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the match between FIFA Legends and Lithuania Legends at Darius and Girenas Stadium as part of the 100th anniversary of the LFF Celebrations on September 30, 2023 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/FIFA)
Lithuania
FIFA President celebrates milestone in Lithuanian football history
1 Oct 2023
PARIS, FRANCE – May 28: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) with US Soccer President Cindy Cone (L) during FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Paris Office on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/FIFA)
President
Collaboration the focal point of discussions
29 May 2022
FIFA Forward drives collaboration between Lithuania and RSC Anderlecht
FIFA Forward Impact Map
FIFA Forward drives Lithuania and RSC Anderlecht collaboration
7 May 2022
