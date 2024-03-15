Football Federation of Kosovo

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffk-kosova.com

Address

28 Nentori nr; 171 ,

10000 PRISHTINA

Kosovo

Contact

Phone: +381/38 600 220

Email:info@ffk-kosova.com

Fax: +381/38 548 560

Organisation

President

Agim ADEMI

Vice President

Bakir BURRI

Acting General Secretary

Markus WEIDNER

Treasurer

Indrit CANOLLI

Media And Communication Manager

Maki BAJRAMI

Technical Director

Markus WEIDNER

National Coach Men

Franco FODA

National Coach Women

Anneli ANDERSEN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Perparim HASANAJ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Visar KASTRATI

Referee Coordinator

Visar KASTRATI

Futsal Coordinator

Zgjim SOJEVA

Kosovo Ranking

Kosovo Men's Ranking
Kosovo Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
Laos
1217.34

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation of Kosovo

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Women's Football
A special year for women’s football
3 Jan 2024
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 21: Darwin Nuñez (R) of Uruguay celebrates with Facundo Pellistri (L) of Uruguay after scoring the team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Bolivia at Centenario Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Uruguay climb; Comoros reach new high in FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking
30 Nov 2023
The Football Federation of Kosovo has officially launched its Women's Football Strategy at a splendid ceremony at the 'Emerald' hotel, attended by FIFA and UEFA representatives and esteemed guests.
Women's Football Strategy
A special day for women's football in Kosovo
1 Nov 2023
MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina still in pole position, Venezuela back in top 50
26 Oct 2023
