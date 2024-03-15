Football Federation of Kosovo
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffk-kosova.com
Address
28 Nentori nr; 171 ,
10000 PRISHTINA
Kosovo
Contact
Phone: +381/38 600 220
Email:info@ffk-kosova.com
Fax: +381/38 548 560
Organisation
President
Agim ADEMI
Vice President
Bakir BURRI
Acting General Secretary
Markus WEIDNER
Treasurer
Indrit CANOLLI
Media And Communication Manager
Maki BAJRAMI
Technical Director
Markus WEIDNER
National Coach Men
Franco FODA
National Coach Women
Anneli ANDERSEN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Perparim HASANAJ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Visar KASTRATI
Referee Coordinator
Visar KASTRATI
Futsal Coordinator
Zgjim SOJEVA
Kosovo Ranking
Kosovo Men's Ranking
Kosovo Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
15 Mar 2024
