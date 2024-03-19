Royal Belgian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.rbfa.be

Address

rue de Bruxelles 480,

1480 TUBIZE

Belgium

Contact

Phone: +32-2/477 1211

Email:info@rbfa.be

Fax: +32-2/478 2391

Organisation

President

Pascale VAN DAMME

Vice President

Michael VERSCHUEREN

General Secretary

Piet VANDENDRIESSCHE

Treasurer

Tom BORGIONS

Media And Communication Manager

Stefan VAN LOOCK

Technical Director

Frank VERCAUTEREN

Jelle SCHELSTRAETE

National Coach Men

Domenico TEDESCO

National Coach Women

Ives SERNEELS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Frank DE BLEECKERE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Stephanie FORDE

Referee Coordinator

Stephanie FORDE

Futsal Coordinator

Jean-Pierre NOTELTEIRS

Belgium Ranking

Belgium Men's Ranking
Belgium Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
2
France
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
16
Norway
Norway
Norway
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mary Fowler of the Matildas poses for selfies with fans after the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park on November 1, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations
8 Mar 2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy is displayed prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women's World Cup™
FIFA to visit FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ bidding member associations
29 Jan 2024
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JUNE 23: A general view of Dutch fans during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Netherlands and Chile at Arena de Sao Paulo on June 23, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA TV
FIFA launches tender processes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™
17 Jan 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) poses for a photo with Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) President Pascale Van Damme during a meeting on December 20, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino meets the new Belgian FA President Pascale Van Damme
20 Dec 2023
