Royal Belgian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.rbfa.be
Address
rue de Bruxelles 480,
1480 TUBIZE
Belgium
Contact
Phone: +32-2/477 1211
Email:info@rbfa.be
Fax: +32-2/478 2391
Organisation
President
Pascale VAN DAMME
Vice President
Michael VERSCHUEREN
General Secretary
Piet VANDENDRIESSCHE
Treasurer
Tom BORGIONS
Media And Communication Manager
Stefan VAN LOOCK
Technical Director
Frank VERCAUTEREN
Jelle SCHELSTRAETE
National Coach Men
Domenico TEDESCO
National Coach Women
Ives SERNEELS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Frank DE BLEECKERE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Stephanie FORDE
Referee Coordinator
Stephanie FORDE
Futsal Coordinator
Jean-Pierre NOTELTEIRS
Belgium Ranking
Belgium Men's Ranking
Belgium Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
2
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
16
Norway
Norway
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Royal Belgian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Member Associations
FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations
8 Mar 2024
FIFA Women's World Cup™
FIFA to visit FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ bidding member associations
29 Jan 2024
FIFA TV
FIFA launches tender processes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™
17 Jan 2024