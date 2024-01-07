The Football Association of Albania

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fshf.org

Address

Str. Liman Kaba,

Nd5,

1019 TIRANA

Albania

Contact

Phone: +355-42/346 605

Email:fshf@fshf.al

Fax: +355-42/346 609

Organisation

President

Armand DUKA

Vice President

Arben DERVISHAJ

Edvin LIBOHOVA

Lutfi NURIU

General Secretary

Ilir SHULKU

Treasurer

Edvin LIBOHOVA

Media And Communication Manager

Tritan KOKONA

Technical Director

Fulvio PEA

National Coach Men

SYLVINHO

National Coach Women

Armir GRIMAJ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sokol JARECI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sokol JARECI

Referee Coordinator

Sokol JARECI

Futsal Coordinator

Dritan BABAMUSTA

Albania Ranking

Albania Men's Ranking
Albania Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
Peru
1322.49

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the The Football Association of Albania

Updates from the The Football Association of Albania

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

