The Football Association of Albania
Official Sitewww.fshf.org
Address
Str. Liman Kaba,
Nd5,
1019 TIRANA
Albania
Contact
Phone: +355-42/346 605
Email:fshf@fshf.al
Fax: +355-42/346 609
Organisation
President
Armand DUKA
Vice President
Arben DERVISHAJ
Edvin LIBOHOVA
Lutfi NURIU
General Secretary
Ilir SHULKU
Treasurer
Edvin LIBOHOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Tritan KOKONA
Technical Director
Fulvio PEA
National Coach Men
SYLVINHO
National Coach Women
Armir GRIMAJ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sokol JARECI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sokol JARECI
Referee Coordinator
Sokol JARECI
Futsal Coordinator
Dritan BABAMUSTA
Albania Ranking
Albania Men's Ranking
Albania Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
1322.49
15 Mar 2024
Men's Ranking
Argentina widen the gap while Guinea-Bissau, Aruba and Albania make headway
21 Sept 2023