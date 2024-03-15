The Football Association

The Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.thefa.com

Address

Wembley Stadium,

P.O. Box 1966,

SW1P 9EQ LONDON

England

Contact

Phone: +44-844/980 8200

Email:communique@thefa.com

Fax: +44-844/980 8201

Organisation

President

Debbie HEWITT

Vice President

David GILL

General Secretary

Mark BULLINGHAM

Treasurer

Mark BURROWS

Media And Communication Manager

Joanna MANNING-COOPER

Technical Director

John McDERMOTT

National Coach Men

Gareth SOUTHGATE

National Coach Women

Sarina WIEGMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

David R. CRICK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Peter ELSWORTH

Referee Coordinator

Daniel MEESON

Muchwezi WILKINS

Futsal Coordinator

Michael SKUBALA

England Ranking

England Men's Ranking
England Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
1
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
France
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
1
Spain
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
Germany
2005.24

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the The Football Association

Updates from the The Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström during the IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) press conference on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA hails IFAB decision on permanent concussion substitutes
2 Mar 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
Professional. Football Report 2023 cover
Professional Football Reports
FIFA publishes Professional Football Report 2023
1 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
Related Stories
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
2023 edition of the Global Transfer Report
Legal
Club spending on international transfer fees reaches all-time record in 2023
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group photo with winners during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo on January 15, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best Awards
Aitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023™ in London
FIFA Legend Claude Makelele takes a selfie with children at Bloomsbury Football
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation-supported youngsters meet FIFA Legends in London
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 branded graphic
The Best Awards
The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 winners set to be crowned
The Best 2023 branding
The Best Awards
Reshmin Chowdhury and Thierry Henry to lead The Best FIFA Football Awards™ presenting team