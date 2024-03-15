The Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.thefa.com
Address
Wembley Stadium,
P.O. Box 1966,
SW1P 9EQ LONDON
England
Contact
Phone: +44-844/980 8200
Email:communique@thefa.com
Fax: +44-844/980 8201
Organisation
President
Debbie HEWITT
Vice President
David GILL
General Secretary
Mark BULLINGHAM
Treasurer
Mark BURROWS
Media And Communication Manager
Joanna MANNING-COOPER
Technical Director
John McDERMOTT
National Coach Men
Gareth SOUTHGATE
National Coach Women
Sarina WIEGMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
David R. CRICK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Peter ELSWORTH
Referee Coordinator
Daniel MEESON
Muchwezi WILKINS
Futsal Coordinator
Michael SKUBALA
England Ranking
England Men's Ranking
England Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the The Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024