Atletická 2474/8,
P.O. Box 11,
169 00 PRAHA 6
Czechia
Phone: +420/233 029 111
Email:facr@fotbal.cz
Fax: +420/ 233 353 107
President
Petr FOUSEK
Vice President
Jan RICHTER
Jiri SIDLIAK
General Secretary
Martin PROCHAZKA
Treasurer
Michal SEMBERA
Media And Communication Manager
Petr HALABURDA
Technical Director
Erich BRABEC
National Coach Men
Ivan HASEK
National Coach Women
Karel RADA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Radek PRIHODA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Libor KOVARIK
Referee Coordinator
Libor KOVARIK
Futsal Coordinator
Radek LOBO
Czechia Ranking
Czechia Men's Ranking
Czechia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
38
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
1489.82
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75
29
Poland
Poland
1675.85
30
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48
31
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
32
Wales
Wales
1663.66
15 Mar 2024
