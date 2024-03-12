Czech Football Association

Czech Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fotbal.cz

Address

Atletická 2474/8,

P.O. Box 11,

169 00 PRAHA 6

Czechia

Contact

Phone: +420/233 029 111

Email:facr@fotbal.cz

Fax: +420/ 233 353 107

Organisation

President

Petr FOUSEK

Vice President

Jan RICHTER

Jiri SIDLIAK

General Secretary

Martin PROCHAZKA

Treasurer

Michal SEMBERA

Media And Communication Manager

Petr HALABURDA

Technical Director

Erich BRABEC

National Coach Men

Ivan HASEK

National Coach Women

Karel RADA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Radek PRIHODA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Libor KOVARIK

Referee Coordinator

Libor KOVARIK

Futsal Coordinator

Radek LOBO

Czechia Ranking

Czechia Men's Ranking
Czechia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
38
Russia
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
Chile
1489.82

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75
29
Poland
Poland
Poland
1675.85
30
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48
31
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
32
Wales
Wales
Wales
1663.66

15 Mar 2024

