Football Federation of Armenia

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffa.am

Address

Khanjyan Street 27,

0010 YEREVAN

Armenia

Contact

Phone: +374-11/888 808

Email:ffa@ffa.am

Fax: +374-10/54 71 73

Organisation

President

Armen MELIKBEKYAN

Vice President

Armen NIKOGHOSYAN

General Secretary

Artur AZARYAN

Treasurer

Gagik RECHELYAN

Media And Communication Manager

Georgi MATEVOSYAN

Technical Director

Suren CHAKHALYAN

National Coach Men

Oleksandr PETRAKOV

National Coach Women

Mariam STEPANYAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Slavik GHAZARYAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Arman ALABERKYAN

Referee Coordinator

Arman ALABERKYAN

Futsal Coordinator

Khoren ZARGARYAN

Armenia Ranking

Armenia Men's Ranking
Armenia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
92
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation of Armenia

Updates from the Football Federation of Armenia

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Players from Kasakhstan celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualification football match Kasakhstan v Denmark next to Denmark's defender Victor Kristiansen in Astana, Kazakhstan on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina stay out front, Armenia and Kazakhstan on the move
29 Jun 2023
CHIȘINĂU, MOLDOVA - MAY 26: FIFA Director Member Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov (L) with President of the Moldovan Football Federation Leonid Oleinicenco (R) during the FIFA Forward Awards - Moldova presentation on May 26, 2023 in Chișinău, Moldova. (Photo courtesy of FMF)
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA introduces awards to recognise the best FIFA Forward Programme projects
26 May 2023
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photo: Football Federation of Armenia
President
FIFA President attends Football Federation of Armenia anniversary celebration
15 Jun 2022
CHARELEROI, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 04: Fussball: WM Qualifikation 2004, Charleroi; Belgien - Litauen ( BEL - LTU ) 1:1; 1:1 durch Edgaras JANKAUSKAS / LTU 04.09.04. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Organisation
Living Football | Episode 8 
10 Jun 2021
DAKAR, SENEGAL - JANUARY 19: Children rest after playing football during a FIFA Grassroots schools program, on January 18, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
South Sudan
Education takes centre stage at third FIFA Foundation Community Talk 
1 Jun 2021
