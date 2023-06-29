Football Federation of Armenia
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffa.am
Address
Khanjyan Street 27,
0010 YEREVAN
Armenia
Contact
Phone: +374-11/888 808
Email:ffa@ffa.am
Fax: +374-10/54 71 73
Organisation
President
Armen MELIKBEKYAN
Vice President
Armen NIKOGHOSYAN
General Secretary
Artur AZARYAN
Treasurer
Gagik RECHELYAN
Media And Communication Manager
Georgi MATEVOSYAN
Technical Director
Suren CHAKHALYAN
National Coach Men
Oleksandr PETRAKOV
National Coach Women
Mariam STEPANYAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Slavik GHAZARYAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Arman ALABERKYAN
Referee Coordinator
Arman ALABERKYAN
Futsal Coordinator
Khoren ZARGARYAN
Armenia Ranking
Armenia Men's Ranking
Armenia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
92
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Federation of Armenia
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA introduces awards to recognise the best FIFA Forward Programme projects
26 May 2023