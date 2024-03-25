Andorran Football Association
Official Sitewww.faf.ad
Address
C/ Batlle Tomàs nº 4 Baixos,
Apartado Postal 65 AD,
AD 700 ESCALDES-ENGORDANY
Andorra
Phone: +376/805 830
Email:info@faf.ad
Fax: +376/862 006
President
Felix ALVAREZ
Vice President
Alfonso GUILLERMO
Ricardo TOLOSA
General Secretary
David RODRIGO
Treasurer
Josep COMBARROS
Media And Communication Manager
Xavier BONET
Technical Director
Eloy CASALS
National Coach Men
KOLDO
National Coach Women
Albert PANADERO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Salustia CHATO CIPRES
Referee Coordinator
Sara GOMEZ HERNANDEZ
Andorra Ranking
Andorra Men's Ranking
Andorra Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
183
Andorra
Andorra
772.72
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47
185
Aruba
Aruba
737.24
15 Mar 2024
