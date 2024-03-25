Andorran Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faf.ad

Address

C/ Batlle Tomàs nº 4 Baixos,

Apartado Postal 65 AD,

AD 700 ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

Andorra

Contact

Phone: +376/805 830

Email:info@faf.ad

Fax: +376/862 006

Organisation

President

Felix ALVAREZ

Vice President

Alfonso GUILLERMO

Ricardo TOLOSA

General Secretary

David RODRIGO

Treasurer

Josep COMBARROS

Media And Communication Manager

Xavier BONET

Technical Director

Eloy CASALS

National Coach Men

KOLDO

National Coach Women

Albert PANADERO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Salustia CHATO CIPRES

Referee Coordinator

Sara GOMEZ HERNANDEZ

Andorra Ranking

Andorra Men's Ranking
Andorra Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
183
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
772.72
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47
185
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
737.24

15 Mar 2024

