Luxembourgish Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.flf.lu

Address

P.O. Box 5,

3901 MONDERCANGE

Luxembourg

Contact

Phone: +352/488 665 1

Email:flf@football.lu

Fax: +352/488 665 82

Organisation

President

Paul PHILIPP

Vice President

Charles SCHAACK

Jean-Jacques SCHONCKERT

Marco RICHARD

General Secretary

Joel WOLFF

Treasurer

Erny DECKER

Media And Communication Manager

Marc DIEDERICH

Technical Director

Manuel CARDONI

National Coach Men

Luc HOLTZ

National Coach Women

Daniel SANTOS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Charles SCHAACK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Charles SCHAACK

Referee Coordinator

Charles SCHAACK

Futsal Coordinator

Charles SCHAACK

Luxembourg Ranking

Luxembourg Men's Ranking
Luxembourg Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90
84
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1138.38

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Luxembourgish Football Association

