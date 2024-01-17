Luxembourgish Football Association
Official Sitewww.flf.lu
Address
P.O. Box 5,
3901 MONDERCANGE
Luxembourg
Phone: +352/488 665 1
Email:flf@football.lu
Fax: +352/488 665 82
Organisation
President
Paul PHILIPP
Vice President
Charles SCHAACK
Jean-Jacques SCHONCKERT
Marco RICHARD
General Secretary
Joel WOLFF
Treasurer
Erny DECKER
Media And Communication Manager
Marc DIEDERICH
Technical Director
Manuel CARDONI
National Coach Men
Luc HOLTZ
National Coach Women
Daniel SANTOS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Charles SCHAACK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Charles SCHAACK
Referee Coordinator
Charles SCHAACK
Futsal Coordinator
Charles SCHAACK
Luxembourg Ranking
Luxembourg Men's Ranking
Luxembourg Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90
84
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Cyprus
Cyprus
1138.38
15 Mar 2024
FIFA launches tender processes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™
17 Jan 2024