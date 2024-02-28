Cyprus Football Association

Cyprus Football Association
Official Site

www.cfa.com.cy

Address

10 Achaion Street,

2413 Engomi,

P.O. Box 25071,

1306 NICOSIA

Cyprus

Phone: +357-22/352 341

Email:info@cfa.com.cy

Fax: +357-22/590 544

Organisation

President

Georgios KOUMAS

Vice President

Fotis FOTIOU

Haris LOIZIDES

Nick NICOLAOU

General Secretary

Phivos VAKIS

Treasurer

Andreas MORIAS

Media And Communication Manager

Kyriakos GIORGALIS

Technical Director

Savvas CONSTANTINOU

National Coach Men

Temur KETSBAIA

National Coach Women

Angelos TSOLAKIS

Stefanos VOSKARIDIS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Maria CONSTANTINOU

Referee Coordinator

Domenico MESSINA

Futsal Coordinator

George FANTAROS

Cyprus Ranking

Cyprus Men's Ranking
Cyprus Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
123
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
127
Sudan
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1138.38
120
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1131.01
121
Togo
Togo
Togo
1130.06

15 Mar 2024