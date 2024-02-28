Cyprus Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.cfa.com.cy
Address
10 Achaion Street,
2413 Engomi,
P.O. Box 25071,
1306 NICOSIA
Cyprus
Contact
Phone: +357-22/352 341
Email:info@cfa.com.cy
Fax: +357-22/590 544
Organisation
President
Georgios KOUMAS
Vice President
Fotis FOTIOU
Haris LOIZIDES
Nick NICOLAOU
General Secretary
Phivos VAKIS
Treasurer
Andreas MORIAS
Media And Communication Manager
Kyriakos GIORGALIS
Technical Director
Savvas CONSTANTINOU
National Coach Men
Temur KETSBAIA
National Coach Women
Angelos TSOLAKIS
Stefanos VOSKARIDIS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Maria CONSTANTINOU
Referee Coordinator
Domenico MESSINA
Futsal Coordinator
George FANTAROS
Cyprus Ranking
Cyprus Men's Ranking
Cyprus Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
123
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
127
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Cyprus
Cyprus
1138.38
120
Moldova
Moldova
1131.01
121
Togo
Togo
1130.06
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Cyprus Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
