Football Association of Moldova
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fmf.md

Address

Str. Tricolorului 39,

2012 CHISINAU

Moldova

Contact

Phone: +373-22/210 413

Email:international@fmf.md

Fax: +373-22/210 432

Organisation

President

Leonid OLEINICENCO

Vice President

Dragos HINCU

Gheorghe CIRLAN

Mihai ANGHEL

Nicolae SANDU

Ruslan BERZOI

General Secretary

Serghei BUTELSCHI

Media And Communication Manager

Alexandru GRECU

Technical Director

Danut OPREA

National Coach Men

Serghei CLESCENCO

National Coach Women

Ghenadie PUSCA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Victor STIN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Anatolie BODEAN

Referee Coordinator

Anatolie BODEAN

Futsal Coordinator

Alexandru GOLBAN

Moldova Ranking

Moldova Men's Ranking
Moldova Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
155
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
156
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1138.38
120
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1131.01
121
Togo
Togo
Togo
1130.06
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Moldova

Updates from the Football Association of Moldova

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY - JULY 15: A TV camera is silhouetted during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Hannover 96 at Fritz-Walter-Stadion on July 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
FIFA TV
Tender processes open for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia
12 Mar 2024
SURABAYA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 10: Players of Panama sing the national anthem prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group A match between Panama and Morocco at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Panama headline movers and shakers of 2023 men's world ranking
22 Dec 2023
Players from Kasakhstan celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualification football match Kasakhstan v Denmark next to Denmark's defender Victor Kristiansen in Astana, Kazakhstan on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina stay out front, Armenia and Kazakhstan on the move
29 Jun 2023
CHIȘINĂU, MOLDOVA - MAY 26: FIFA Director Member Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov (L) with President of the Moldovan Football Federation Leonid Oleinicenco (R) during the FIFA Forward Awards - Moldova presentation on May 26, 2023 in Chișinău, Moldova. (Photo courtesy of FMF)
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA introduces awards to recognise the best FIFA Forward Programme projects
26 May 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
