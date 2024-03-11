Italian Football Association
Official Sitewww.figc.it
Via Gregorio Allegri 14,
00198 ROMA
Italy
Phone: +39-06/84 912 553
Email:international@figc.it
Fax: +39-06/25 496 455
President
Gabriele GRAVINA
Vice President
Cosimo SIBILIA
General Secretary
Marco BRUNELLI
Media And Communication Manager
Paolo CORBI
National Coach Men
Luciano SPALLETTI
National Coach Women
Andrea SONCIN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Silvia MORO
Referee Coordinator
Refereeing FIGC
Silvia MORO
Futsal Coordinator
Andrea MONTEMURRO
Italy Ranking
Italy Men's Ranking
Italy Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
7
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
1718.82
10
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
12
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36
14
Italy
Italy
1852.28
15
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79
16
Norway
Norway
1841.69
15 Mar 2024
