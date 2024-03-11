Italian Football Association

Italian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.figc.it

Address

Via Gregorio Allegri 14,

00198 ROMA

Italy

Contact

Phone: +39-06/84 912 553

Email:international@figc.it

Fax: +39-06/25 496 455

Organisation

President

Gabriele GRAVINA

Vice President

Cosimo SIBILIA

General Secretary

Marco BRUNELLI

Media And Communication Manager

Paolo CORBI

National Coach Men

Luciano SPALLETTI

National Coach Women

Andrea SONCIN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Silvia MORO

Referee Coordinator

Refereeing FIGC

Silvia MORO

Futsal Coordinator

Andrea MONTEMURRO

Italy Ranking

Italy Men's Ranking
Italy Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
7
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
Italy
1718.82
10
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
12
Australia
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36
14
Italy
Italy
Italy
1852.28
15
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79
16
Norway
Norway
Norway
1841.69

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Italian Football Association

Updates from the Italian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: Pamela Conti (L) and Tom Sermanni during a Portrait session as part of FIFA Women's Development Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on December 13, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Coach Mentorship
Conti: FIFA’s Mentorship Programme was an unforgettable experience
8 Mar 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 11: During the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Asia and Europe take centre stage in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ qualification race
4 Mar 2024
BANDUNG, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 01: An Exhibition Futsal Community Hold by FIFA Foundation at Sampoerna Sports Club In Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Iqbal Kusumadireza - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Foundation
List of NGOs supported under FIFA Foundation Community Programme in 2024 released
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
Related Stories
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for photo with the Brazil team during the award ceremony after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Final match between Brazil and Italy at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President thanks FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ hosts as Brazil make history
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best Awards
Finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 confirmed
FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Fiorentina
President
FIFA President congratulates Fiorentina as ultra-modern Viola Park facility opens
Goal Click - USWNT Mums and children
FIFA Organisation
Every Picture tells a story