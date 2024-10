Welcome to the FIFA Global Integrity Programme webpage. In the video below, FIFA President Gianni Infantino introduces the programme and explains why promoting and protecting the integrity of football competitions is so important.

FIFA Global Integrity Programme | FIFA President Gianni Infantino 02:30

FIFA has joined forces with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to launch the second edition of the FIFA Global Integrity Programme, which is designed to safeguard football against the threat of match manipulation and corruption. The programme was launched in March 2021, and the next edition of the initiative, which will run from March 2025 until December 2027, is to be tailored to the three levels of expertise among FIFA’s 211 member associations: standard, intermediate and advanced.

The programme will be delivered by a line-up of highly respected figures in the field, including football law specialists, officials from FIFA and the UNODC, representatives from top sports governing bodies, renowned academic professors, Court of Arbitration for Sport arbitrators, former professional footballers and experts from companies specialising in the detection of match manipulation.

Programme participants will initially engage in quarterly online courses that provide theoretical knowledge and practical insights. There will also be an on-site practical course that will enable learners to apply newly acquired skills to real-world scenarios under expert guidance. This unique blend of learning approaches ensures a comprehensive educational experience. The FIFA Global Integrity Programme aims to generate, document and disseminate case studies, best practices and lessons learned to enhance the global fight against the manipulation of football matches, with the emphasis placed on ensuring that these resources facilitate proactive and effective interventions.