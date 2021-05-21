Integrity support for Member Associations

FIFA understands that to best promote integrity and protect football matches and competitions worldwide from match manipulation and integrity-related misconduct, coordination, joint efforts and support from and to football stakeholders are key.

Equally, while each FIFA member association (MA) and each confederation is responsible for the development and implementation of its integrity initiative based on its own strategic priorities, FIFA Integrity is available to actively support such initiatives upon request.

The following section outlines some of the ways in which FIFA Integrity can assist and support its MAs and the confederations in the implementation of their integrity initiatives.

Development support: integrity initiative

Upon request, FIFA Integrity can assist a MA or confederation in the development, strategy, structure, organisation, delivery and/or implementation of its integrity initiative.

FIFA Integrity can also help an MA engage with its operational and administrative staff, as well as local stakeholders and actors involved in football at national level.

In particular, FIFA Integrity can assist inter alia, with the following activities and training:

At Confederation level:

Initial engagement and introductory work with the confederation’s integrity officer

Tailored sessions with the confederation’s management on the key issues linked to integrity in its region

Empowerment of the confederation to protect the integrity of its competitions

Coordination to assist and support the respective MA’s national integrity initiatives

Coordination of agreed objectives and competition-protection measures relating to integrity

Follow-up and around-the-clock assistance and support on integrity matters

At MA level:

Introductory engagement and work with the MA’s integrity officer

FIFA has designed new tools to assist MAs (e.g. a practical handbook for MAs, which provides key, best-practice content to put in place an efficient and sustainable national integrity initiative).

Tailored sessions with the MA’s management on the key issues linked to integrity

Engagement with the MA’s relevant internal departments/units (e.g. legal, competitions, refereeing and independent judicial/disciplinary bodies)

Coordination of agreed objectives and competition-protection measures relating to integrity

Follow-up and around-the-clock assistance and support on integrity matters

Groups of interest and local stakeholders

Engagement and capacity-building with the football club’s officials and/or representatives

Engagement and capacity-building with players and players’ union representatives

Engagement and capacity-building with match officials (e.g. referees, assistant referees, match commissioners)

Engagement and education with grassroots and young people (e.g. players and head coaching staff)

Engagement and capacity-building tailored to e-sports competitions at national level

Engagement with national public authorities, law enforcement agencies, actors from the private sector and civil society (e.g. partnership development meetings)

Any other assistance or request made by the MA relating to integrity

Investigative support: assistance with ongoing investigations

Investigations into allegations of match manipulation and integrity-related misconduct are often complex, potentially involving a significant number of individuals and requiring a wide range of investigative measures, techniques and tools.

FIFA Integrity is ready to assist a MA or confederation in ongoing investigations on a case-by-case basis into allegations of match manipulation and integrity-related misconduct once the investigation has been initiated by the MA/confederation.

For this purpose, FIFA Integrity relies on its expertise and the added value provided by its partners in the integrity field to support the MA or confederation on individual requests.

How do I request support from FIFA?