Betting is a growing industry worldwide and FIFA estimates that the total global turnover from betting on football tournaments is worth billions. While this industry represents a source of funding for the game, it also represents a risk to the integrity of football.

In the context of match manipulation, the course or result of a football match or competition can be influenced or manipulated with a view to gaining illegal betting profits.

FIFA is fully committed to protecting the integrity of football worldwide and has therefore put in place specific rules on betting, gambling and similar activities in football.

Involvement with betting, gambling or similar activities

Those bound by the FIFA Code of Ethics, namely all officials, referees, players as well as match agents and intermediaries, are subject to the Code as follows:

They are forbidden from participating in, either directly or indirectly, betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions and/or any related football activities;

They shall not have any interests, either directly or indirectly (through or in conjunction with third parties), in entities, companies, organisations, etc. that promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions;

“Interests” include gaining any possible advantage for the persons bound by the Code themselves and/or related parties.

According to art. 26 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the following conduct can be subject to an integrity investigation, which can lead to a fine of at least CHF 100,000 and a ban on taking part in any football related activity for a maximum of three years:

Direct involvement

Example: a football player/referee/official places a bet on any football match

Indirect involvment

Examples: