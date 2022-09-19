The FIFA Executive Programme in Anti-doping aims at providing an in-depth analysis of the main regulatory, institutional and scientific aspects of anti-doping in sport. Since the establishment of the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) back in 1999, the fight against doping in sport has evolved dramatically. The interaction between the WADA Code, Sports Governing Bodies regulations and national legislation has led a considerable complexity in this field. You can find further details about the 2023 edition of the FIFA Executive Programme in Anti-Doping in the official brochure.