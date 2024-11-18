Schedule
16 Sept 2024 — 20 Sept 2024
Dubai (UAE)
18 Nov 2024 — 22 Nov 2024
Miami (USA)
1 Mar 2025 — 5 Mar 2025
Zurich (Switzerland)
Since its inception in 2019, the FIFA Diploma in Football Law has become a well-established, prestigious legal course on football for qualified legal experts from across the globe. It continues with its third edition to provide ambitious and football-focused sports legal executives working at FIFA member associations, leagues, clubs, players’ unions and private practices with every important aspect of the football legal ecosystem.