On 1 and 2 February 2024, the 6th edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review (FLAR) took place in Tokyo.

For the first time in Japan, the event brought together many top football law experts and numerous stakeholders from all around the world for discussions on the most pressing and interesting topics in football law.

The agenda featured, among other key topics, presentations about the latest legal proceedings around the FIFA Football Agent Regulations, player transfers as well as on club licensing and financial sustainability within the European football landscape.

Since 2019, FIFA has been opening its doors to present the FIFA Football Law Annual Review. Every year FIFA shares with football’s legal stakeholders the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, as well as the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA’s decisions.

Football Law Annual Review 2024

FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2024

Previous Editions

FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2023

On 2 and 3 March 2023, the 5th edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review (FLAR) took place in Mexico City.

Football Law Annual Review 2022

The fourth edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 10 and 11 March 2022.

Football Law Annual Review 2021

The FIFA Football Law Annual Review 3rd Edition was held on 22 and 23 March 2021. Due to international restrictions, it was a special online event streamed on FIFA.com.

Football Law Annual Review 2020

Due to the prevailing situation related to COVID-19, this year’s edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review took place on 22 & 23 June as an online edition and was streamed live on FIFA.com.

Football Law Annual Review 2019

The first-ever FLAR took place at the Home of FIFA in 2019 and brought together football lawyers and sports legal experts from all around the world to discuss and understand the development of regulations and legal decisions in FIFA’s various fields.

