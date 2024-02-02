FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2024
On 1 and 2 February 2024, the 6th edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review (FLAR) took place in Tokyo.
For the first time in Japan, the event brought together many top football law experts and numerous stakeholders from all around the world for discussions on the most pressing and interesting topics in football law.
The agenda featured, among other key topics, presentations about the latest legal proceedings around the FIFA Football Agent Regulations, player transfers as well as on club licensing and financial sustainability within the European football landscape.
Since 2019, FIFA has been opening its doors to present the FIFA Football Law Annual Review. Every year FIFA shares with football’s legal stakeholders the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, as well as the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA’s decisions.
