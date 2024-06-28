Already in its fourth edition, the FIFA Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration (FIFA EPSA) is becoming an institution, focusing not only on educating legal practitioners on sports arbitration but most importantly on creating an indispensable bridge between theory and practice and providing an opportunity for participants, arbitrators and lawyers to benefit from direct exchanges. FIFA is the most active international federation in adjudicated cases before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with practically hundreds of disputes annually. Disputes that range from appeals to its disciplinary decisions to cases deriving from the resolution of its judicial bodies on contractual disputes or on other decisions passed by its executive bodies. Due to the success of the previous editions, the FIFA EPSA will continue to take place on an annual basis and we will build on our experience to improve not only the teaching material but also the experience for the participants. As for the third edition, all modules will be onsite and hosted in three different football locations, which provide participants with an opportunity to have a meaningful football experience.