Overview
The FIFA Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration is aimed at not only educating legal practitioners on sports arbitration but most importantly on creating an indispensable bridge between theory and practice and providing an opportunity for participants, arbitrators, and lawyers to benefit from direct exchanges.
FIFA is the most active international federation in adjudicating cases before the Court of Arbitration for Sports with practically hundreds of disputes annually (disciplinary, anti-doping, contractual, etc.).
The third edition of the programme ran from September to December 2023. You can find further details about the 2023 edition of the FIFA Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration in the official brochure.
Modules
• CAS: history and structure • ICAS (International Council of Arbitration for Sport) • CAS Code of Sports-related Arbitration • CAS proceedings: - The Ordinary Arbitration Procedure - The Appeal Arbitration Procedure - The CAS Anti-Doping Division Procedure • Ad-hoc divisions • Other arbitration models in sport: the Basketball Arbitral Tribunal, the North American professional leagues system, etc. • Practical exercise: statement of appeal
• Initiation of the procedure: seat, language, time limits, formation of the panel, appointment of the arbitrators • Costs of the arbitration proceedings: amount, advance of costs payment, share of costs • Procedure: written submissions, bifurcation, jurisdiction, applicable provisional and conservatory measures, additional submissions, hearing, expedited proceedings, applicable law to the merits • Types of evidence: exhibits, witnesses, expert evidence, request for evidentiary measures, evidentiary measures requested by the panel • Proof: burden of proof and standard of proof • Hearing from the arbitrator’s perspective: opening statements, witness and experts’ testimonies, and closing statements • The award; potential remedies before the Swiss Federal Tribunal • Practical exercise: appeal brief and answer to the appeal
• CAS landmark decisions in football • CAS landmark decisions in disciplinary and ethics • CAS landmark decisions in anti-doping • CAS landmark decisions at the Olympic Games • Other CAS landmark decisions • Practical exercise: moot court case
Programme Methodology
The three modules, all of which were held exclusively in English, combined theory and real practical cases, and the graduation ceremony took place in Zurich (Switzerland) at the FIFA HQ.
Contact
Any questions related to the FIFA Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration can be addressed to: Educational Board Email: legal.strategic.projects@fifa.org