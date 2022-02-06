• Initiation of the procedure: seat, language, time limits, formation of the panel, appointing arbitrators. • Costs of the arbitration proceedings: amount, advance of costs payment, share of costs. • Procedure: written submissions, bifurcation, jurisdiction, applicable provisional and conservatory measures, additional submissions, hearing, expedited proceedings, applicable law to the merits. • Types of Evidence: exhibits, witnesses, expert evidence, request for evidentiary measures, evidentiary measures requested by the panel. • Proof: burden of proof and standard of proof. • Hearing from the arbitrator’s perspective: opening statements, witnesses' and experts’ testimonies, and closing statements. • The award: Potential remedies before the Swiss Federal Tribunal. • Practical exercise: appeal brief and answer to the appeal.